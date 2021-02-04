The French manufacturer of automotive components Valeo will follow in the footsteps of Bosch or the Volkswagen group and will be totally neutral in CO2 emissions. The industrial group, with more than 100 factories around the world -4 of them in Spain, with 3,750 employees- has committed to achieving climate neutrality in the year 2050.

As an intermediate date, within nine years the group will reduce emissions by 45% throughout its entire value chain, including emissions from its suppliers, its operating activities and the end use of its products, compared to 2019. It will achieve this after an investment of close to 400 million euros.

“Sales generated by technologies that help reduce CO2 emissions have been multiplied by 20, to close to 10 billion euros in 2021”, according to Jacques aschenbroich, CEO of Valeo. In 2030 the group expects to reduce its emissions related to its operating activities by 75%, from 1.1 million to 0.3 million metric tons of CO2; and 15% emissions related to its supply chain, from 9.5 to 8.1 million metric tons of Co2; and an additional 15%, from 39 to 33.1 metric tons, the emissions related to the end use of its products.

This reduction would amount to 50% if the emissions avoided thanks to the group’s electrification technologies are taken into account. According to him, today 1 in 3 vehicles are equipped with some form of Valeo emission reduction technology; which in 2019 accounted for around 57% of its sales. Valeo manufactures everything from high-performance electric motors for Polestar, Volvo’s premium electric brand, to inverters and cooling systems for Volkswagen’s ID electric range; plus 48-volt hybridization systems (the heart of mild-hybrids) and 48-volt electrical systems for quadricycles.

In Spain, the group currently has three production facilities. The largest, in Martos, Jaén, with 2,800 workers, manufactures lighting systems; while Zaragoza, with 500, manufactures thermal systems, such as radiators and ventilation and air conditioning systems; and Fuenlabrada, with 350, propulsion systems and brushes. In addition, it has another 90 employees at its Getafe headquarters, focused on after-sales activities.

As stated Jean-Luc di Paola-Galloni, responsible for Sustainability at Valeo in a telematic press conference attended by this newspaper, the group’s emissions reduction will be done without resorting to CO2 offsets. To achieve this, it will extend the use of renewable energy in its factories, reduce its energy consumption and install more efficient systems, such as the replacement of air conditioning systems with radiant panels, with an energy saving of 15%.