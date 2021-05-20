Valentino stops using animal furs in their collections

The fashion house “Valentino” followed the example of other major brands, as it decided to stop using animal furs in their collections as of 2022, an announcement that animal rights activists welcomed Wednesday in Italy.

And “Valentino” announced Tuesday that its fur company “Valentino Buller” will stop production at the end of the year, and that the last group that includes furs will be the Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection.

Valentino CEO Jacopo Ventorini said in a statement that the concept of “without fur” is fully in line with the values ​​of “the house.”

“We are progressing rapidly in the search for alternative materials, with the aim of paying more attention to the environment with regard to formations in the coming years,” he added.

“Prada”, “Armani”, “Gucci”, “Versace”, “Furla”, the British “Burberry”, the American “Donna Karan”, “DKNY” and “Michael Kors” as well as the French designer Jean Paul took the initiative. Gauthier decided to make similar decisions in recent years.

The Humane Society International welcomed Valentino’s decision, saying it would contribute to ending the “brutal fur trade”.

“This industry kills 100 million animals every year in pursuit of their fur,” said Martina Bloda, director of the non-governmental organization in Italy.