Antonelli, what future?

Since Lewis Hamilton decided to leave the Mercedes to embrace the Ferrari project for 2025 and 2026, one of the possible candidates for his seat seemed to be Andrea Kimi Antonelliwho will turn 18 next August.

The particular dynamics of the driver market have then gradually strengthened the possibility of seeing the young Italian driver alongside Russell next year, with Toto Wolff making no secret – on several occasions – that he wants to wait for Max Verstappen until the autumn. In 2024, however, Antonelli is not shining in his debut season in F2, after winning in the F4 Italian, F4 ADAC, Formula Regional Middle East and European Formula Regional series.

Valentino Rossi’s endorsement

During the weekend of the 24 Hours of Spa of the endurance world championship in which he is participating, Valentino Rossi wanted to dedicate a thought to Antonelli, who he knows well: “Italy is strong in many sports, but we miss F1, because we haven’t had an Italian winner for many years. I think Kimi Antonelli will be able to fill this gap. I’ve been following him since he was little and during Covid we started playing racing simulators together and now he often comes to train with me and the other Academy drivers on karts.”