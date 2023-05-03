Valentino Rossi will make his debut on the Le Mans track at the ‘Road To Le Mans’ support event to the 24 Hours valid for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship.

The ‘Doctor’ has always said that the transition to 4 wheels was made with the intention of racing the French classic in the future, even if at Monza – a couple of weeks ago – he also added that there is currently no ‘is a date set in his personal calendar.

In the meantime, however, the driver from Tavullia will be able to get to know the Circuit de la Sarthe in its 13.626km aboard the BMW M4 GT3 of Team WRT with which he competes in the GT World Challenge Europe.

His teammate aboard the #46 BMW for that weekend is yet to be determined, but meanwhile the Belgian team has entered two cars and the #31 will be shared by Max Hesse and Tim Whale.

The round is valid for the Le Mans Cup championship and in the GT3 class there will be 20 cars battling it out, while the entry list also has 38 LMP3s.

The program includes Free Practice on Wednesday 7 June, Qualifying in the morning of Thursday 8 followed by Race 1 in the afternoon, while Race 2 will take place on Friday 9 June. Both races will last 55′.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Valentino Rossi Photo by: Luca Rossini

“This year the Road to Le Mans will host a record-breaking starting grid and these two races will offer spectators great battles on the track – said Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest – I am also very happy to welcome a Champion like Valentino Rossi, who will make his debut on the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours circuit. I wish him the same success he has had on two wheels!”

Frédéric Lequien, managing director of Le Mans Endurance Management: “Once again the Road to Le Mans has attracted a huge turnout with stellar names racing alongside the series regulars and to have Valentino Rossi on the grid is a huge boost for the event. This also demonstrates the importance of the Le Mans Cup in endurance racing. I would like to wish all participants of Road to Le Mans 2023 the best of luck in this special anniversary year of Le Mans.”

LE MANS CUP – Road To Le Mans: entry list