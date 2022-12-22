He proved that ‘Vale’ can also handle four wheels very well in 2004. He then got into the Ferrari F2004, Michael Schumacher’s F1 car. On the Ferrari test track, he was just 0.7 seconds slower than the German F1 legend. At that time, however, Rossi’s motorcycle racing career was still in full swing. Now that time is behind him, giving him time for GT cars. Last year he drove an Audi, now he goes to BMW.

Rossi will participate in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe racing competition. He also participates in the 12 Hours of Bathurst with the BMW M Team WRT. He shares his car with Augusto Farfus from Brazil and Maxime Martin from Belgium. “I’m very proud to become an official BMW factory driver and it’s a great opportunity,” said Rossi.

Valentino Rossi on his adventure at BMW

‘The Doctor’, as Rossi is also known, is looking forward to getting in the car. “I have already had the chance to test the BMW M4 GT3 twice and the feeling in the car is very good. I think we can be competitive next season. I still have a lot to learn and improve, but I hope to be ready to fight during the race weekends as soon as possible.”

Rossi made his debut with BMW’s WRT team last year. “I get on well with them and I am happy that the WRT team has chosen BMW M Motorsport as a partner,” says Rossi. In February, Rossi will make his debut in the new GT3 at Mount Panorama at the 12 Hours of Bathurst. Then he can show what he’s got.