He has always been the perfect testimonial, highly coveted by the big brands, the nine-time world champion “star” on the track and on television. Numerous advertisements to which he has lent his face and his allure. Obvious success and satisfied managers for the return of image. We have selected five commercials that have gone down in history, the most iconic ones, which have marked, in some way, the highlights of his splendid career. Honda, Opel, Aprilia, Tim, Peroni: let’s discover them together.