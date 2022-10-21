Have you devoured our Rossi Special in the meantime, but can’t get enough of the man’s impressive career? Actually neither do we. Reason enough to bring this documentary from BT Sport to the attention.

Suzy Perry brings things together in a professional manner and in this 45-minute documentary interviews just about all the legendary rivals who faced Valentino Rossi between his debut in 1999 and the farewell at the end of 2021. Just about all crucial overtaking maneuvers are reviewed, including that of Biaggi on Suzuka in 2001. Rossi calls him his greatest rival ever, but immediately admits that they have the greatest respect for each other. What’s more, the two are now even happy to see each other again. It could be… Anyway: Rossi, the Greatest of All Times? For us already… Enjoy!