Valentino Rossi’s competitive 2023 is already better than defined: the Doctor, in his second year as a former MotoGP rider, will race with BMW in the GT World Challenge, wearing the colors of the Belgian Wrt team. The number 46 has already made its debut on the M4 Gt3, racing first in the Dubai 24 hours and then the Bathurst 12 hours in Australia, to prepare for another 10 rounds at the wheel of the Bavarian coupe. But apart from the official races of the 9-times world champion, it’s a 360-degree motoring winter, certainly far from the common idea of ​​”retirement”…

WINTER RACING

Just browse the social profiles of Valentino Rossi (Valeyellow46 on Instagram) to realize it. Work commitments aside – those on four wheels, of course – the champion from Pesaro never misses an opportunity to return to the handlebars or the steering wheel, obviously to measure himself against the stopwatch. Lately, for example, he has often dedicated himself to karting, as evidenced by the photographs taken at the Val Vibrata kart track (TE), where he rode together with the guys from the VR46 Academy and Pecco Bagnaia himself, and at the Migliaro track (FE). , that I have always seen him celebrate his 44th birthday with his crew. And the motorbikes? The Ranch is always there, ready to open its doors for clay traverses with trackers, but even the call of the track is too strong not to be heard. And in fact, just recently Vale returned to his Misano, putting himself at the controls of a Yamaha R1 for a session between the curbs in which Francesco Bagnaia, Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi, Andrea Migno and Celestino Vietti also took part. In short: it really seems that construction sites can wait!