Acosta, a breath of fresh air

Irreverent and talented, Pedro Acosta he immediately grabbed the covers of MotoGP, reaching the podium in the second race and already achieving great overtaking on established champions such as 'Pecco' Bagnaia and Marc Marquez. And even off the track he is showing an attitude and a carefree character that stands out compared to the average. The video in which Acosta talked about returning home from Portimao recently went viral “driving a van for 8 hours” Why “poor” to get back on the plane, later adding that after the podium it would be “a little less poor“, amid general laughter.

Valentino Rossi's message

Decidedly prestigious endorsements are arriving in Acosta, including that of Valentino Rossi, who made himself felt directly with the pilot on WhatsApp on the sidelines of the debut race in MotoGP.

“Valentino wrote to me after the race. I looked at the message as if to ask myself: 'What is happening?'. He really pleased me“, he told The Sixth.

Compliments from Jorge Lorenzo

In his new activity as a MotoGP commentator, Jorge Lorenzo he didn't hide that he nourished a particular esteem for Pedro Acostaas he told in his podcast on YouTube: “Pedro's reminds me a lot of Valentino Rossi's debut in 2000. A better debut, because Valentino crashed in the first races, but in the end he finished second. But also Dani Pedrosa's in 2006 and mine in 2008. It reminds me of these great champions. I don't think he'll win in his first year, but you never know“.