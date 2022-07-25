The city of Pesaro paid homage to Valentino Rossi with a unique installation in the world: a large helmet, four meters high and six meters wide, with the possibility, as the Municipality of Pesaro highlighted, to print the visor in holographic / 3D. An installation destined to become a true Pesaro brand in the rest of Italy and the world. The huge helmet arrived from Riccione with a crane and was placed in piazzale D’Annunzio. The event was attended by many fans, coming from every region of Italy and from all over the world. The nine-time world champion of motorcycling with his girlfriend Francesca Sofia Novello was also present. As stated by the mayor Matteo Ricci: “Pesaro is the city of Valentino and this is a great tribute to his career. Valentino Rossi is a world legend, one of the strongest sportsmen of our time. We are proud to dedicate this helmet to him” . The project was conceived by Massimiliano Santini of the Municipality of Pesaro. “I’ve always been passionate about helmets – said the Doctor – I found it a really beautiful idea. We decided to do this graphic because it was the best and then it has my name written on it, so you know it’s mine. “