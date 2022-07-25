The city of Pesaro has inaugurated a particular installation: it is the largest helmet in the world, a tribute to the nine-time world champion
The city of Pesaro paid homage to Valentino Rossi with a unique installation in the world: a large helmet, four meters high and six meters wide, with the possibility, as the Municipality of Pesaro highlighted, to print the visor in holographic / 3D. An installation destined to become a true Pesaro brand in the rest of Italy and the world. The huge helmet arrived from Riccione with a crane and was placed in piazzale D’Annunzio. The event was attended by many fans, coming from every region of Italy and from all over the world. The nine-time world champion of motorcycling with his girlfriend Francesca Sofia Novello was also present. As stated by the mayor Matteo Ricci: “Pesaro is the city of Valentino and this is a great tribute to his career. Valentino Rossi is a world legend, one of the strongest sportsmen of our time. We are proud to dedicate this helmet to him” . The project was conceived by Massimiliano Santini of the Municipality of Pesaro. “I’ve always been passionate about helmets – said the Doctor – I found it a really beautiful idea. We decided to do this graphic because it was the best and then it has my name written on it, so you know it’s mine. “
The words of Valentino Rossi
“Thanks to all the people who worked on the project and to everyone who came here today. This helmet is beautiful, I really like it a lot, it’s a real honor for me.” These are the words of Valentino Rossi, pronounced in Pesaro during the inauguration of the largest helmet in the world dedicated to him. The monument, which weighs over 400 kilos, was installed in piazzale D’Annunzio. “I’m really happy for this tribute – added Vale – because Pesaro is a very important city for me. My father was born here and my parents met in Pesaro. I grew up in Tavullia, but I come here many times in Pesaro, it’s my second home “. “I’ve always been a great motorcycle enthusiast and I’m happy – continued the champion – because, also thanks to my career, many people have become passionate about it. People who have closely followed the bikes and then now we have many young riders in MotoGP. , who run for us. So I hope that all the fans will continue to watch the races and cheer them on. “
