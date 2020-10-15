Valentino Rossi, during the last Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Monster Yamaha team rider Valentino Rossi, 41, a living motorcycle legend, has tested positive for coronavirus. This he has communicated himself through a statement issued on social networks. The athlete, who was expected this Thursday at the Alcañiz circuit, in Aragon, where two consecutive Grand Prix of the MotoGP World Championship are held this weekend and the next, did not travel to Spain and is isolated at home , in the Italian town of Tavullia.

Rossi himself explained that he did not feel well when he woke up in the morning: “I felt particularly weak and had a slight fever. I immediately called the doctor and they did two tests. The result of the rapid PCR test was negative, exactly the same as the test that I had done on Tuesday. But the second, of which they gave me the results at four in the afternoon, unfortunately tested positive ”. The athlete, one of the great references of the Motorcycle World Championship, as much as this course has fallen off the hook before time of the fight for the championship after three consecutive races without scoring, he was very “disappointed” by the fact of having to miss the Aragon Grand Prix this weekend and the Teruel Grand Prix a few days later. “Although I would like to be optimistic and confident, I don’t think I can be in that second round either,” he says.

“I am sad and angry because I have done everything possible to respect the protocol. And despite the fact that the test I took on Tuesday was negative, I isolated myself as soon as I got back from Le Mans. Although, that’s the way things are, I can’t do anything to change the situation. I will heed the advice of the doctors and I hope to recover as soon as possible ”, he adds.

Certainly, the riders of the Motorcycle World Championship, as well as all the personnel involved in the races, are subject to strict medical control. PCR tests are carried out every time a new grand prize is going to start, even in cases where, as this course has often happened, the scenario has been repeated for the celebration of two consecutive races. In addition, they govern in the paddock exceptional sanitary control measures to try to protect that bubble that the circuits have become.

Rossi’s is the second case of a pilot infected by coronavirus in the World Cup. The first was that of Jorge Martín from Madrid, who was fighting for the Moto2 championship when he had to spend two weeks in quarantine after becoming infected at the beginning of September. He returned to competition for the last grand prix, that of France at the Le Mans circuit last week. There have been other positive cases of Dorna staff and World Cup workers who have been immediately isolated and have not returned to their homes or their jobs until after the quarantine.

There is a curiosity that Rossi, who has a gravel circuit a few kilometers from his home in Tavullia, a small town in the Italian countryside, regularly trains in the company of other Italian World Championship riders, especially with those who make up his academy of riders, the VR46 Academy, which brings together a select group of riders from the lower categories of the championship, as well as riders who have already debuted in MotoGP such as Franco Morbidelli or Pecco Bagnaia, two of the protagonists of this season due to their excellent performance on the track. It is unknown whether, as they have done so many times this course, the drivers met at Valentino’s Ranch on their return from Le Mans last weekend and before taking a flight to Spain for the next grand prix.