Costs for services and raw materials weigh on Valentino Rossi’s Vr46 Racing Apparel. Balance

Two years after his retirement from racing MotoGP Valentino Rossi “slips” with the main of its various companies, the Vr46 Racing Apparel (where 38 people work) which closed i 2022 numbersstrongly impacted by the post-pandemic recovery, with revenues almost jumped year on year from 11 to 13.4 million, but EBITDA and EBIT are positive the year before for 907 thousand and 566 thousand euros respectively they became negative for 896 thousand and almost 1.3 million respectively, so much so that the last line went from a useful of 508 thousand euros to one loss of 770 thousand eurosall cleared by the shareholders’ meeting.

The supplementary note explains that i Staff costs were contained because “the company did not transform the expiring fixed-term contracts into permanent contracts” but instead the costs for services increased by 1.8 million (marketing costs, Jovanotti music project for the management entrusted to third parties during the “Jova Beach Party” events, the result of the partnership established with the singer just last year) and the costs of raw materials they increased by 3.9 million. It must be said that the “Doctor” company still boasts a net worth of 11.4 million.

The company made a profit by designing and managing the merchandising production of racing motorcycle riders such as Maverick Vinales, Alex Rins, Marco Bezzetti, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Joan Mir, Troy Bayliss, Angel Nieto, Niccolò Antonelli and Andrea Migno. But Valentino worked as well as for Jovanotti also for the disc jokey Joseph Capriati. Finally, last year the new headquarters of the Tavullia store was opened on 400m2, where all the products linked to the world of Rossi are sold.

