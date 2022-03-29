The Imola circuit is ready to kick off its competitive 2022 by hosting the first stage of the Endurance series of the GT World Challenge. In fact, on Sunday 3 April at 3:00 pm the 3 hours of Imola will start and will end at 6:00 pm. Great expectations obviously for Valentino Rossi, making his debut in the GT3 covered wheels series at the wheel of the Audi R8 prepared by the Belgian WRT team. The Doctor will alternate at the wheel with the Swiss Nico Muller (a great protagonist in the past of the DTM) and the Belgian Frederic Vervisch (recently engaged in the WTCR).

Valentino Rossi obviously he will not be the only Italian driver involved in this first round of the GT World Challenge in which 52 crews representing 9 different manufacturers will participate (Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Bmw, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes-Amg, Lamborghini and Porsche). In fact, 17 Italian drivers will be at the start and among them there will also be Luca Ghiotto, vice-champion in GP3 in 2015 and a great interpreter of F2 from 2016 to 2020. The driver from Veneto will be Valentino Rossi’s ‘brand mate’ since he too will be at the start with Audi. Also to follow the specialist Matteo Cairoli, who will be busy with Porsche.

Great ambitions also for the crews Ferrari, which also lines up some official drivers of the GT program. The Iron Lynx team defends its title in the Endurance Cup and will entrust its 488 GT3s to the duo formed by Nicklas Nielse and James Calado and to the tricolor two-thirds tricolor composed of Davide Rigon, Antonio Fuoco and Daniel Serra. There will also be two absolute kings of the GT world such as Raffaele Marciello (with Mercedes) and Mirko Bortolotti (with Lamborghini).

The weekend will start on Friday with an hour of testing, while free practice and Pre-Qualifying are scheduled for the afternoon on Saturday. Qualifying time will begin on Sunday at 09:00, with the race starts at 15:00 until 18:00. On Sky Sports The sessions scheduled for Sunday will be visible live, the full track action of the weekend will be broadcast on the channel Youtube GT World. Below is the list of sessions and television programming.

GT World Challenge 2022 3 hours of Imola: the program and the TV schedule

Friday 1st April

16: 00-17: 00 – Bronze test (live on Youtube GT World channel)

Saturday 2 April

09: 00-10: 30 – Free practice (live on Youtube GT World channel)

14: 05-15: 35 – Pre-Qualifying (live on Youtube GT World channel)

Sunday 3 April

09: 00-10: 00 Qualifying (live on Sky Sport and Youtube GT World channel)

15: 00-18: 00 3 hours of Imola (live on Sky Sport and Youtube GT World channel)