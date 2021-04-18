It has shown that in motorcycles the rider counts as much or more than the mechanics
An exceptional sports record, especially considering his age, with titles in all three categories
He won on the first try with Yamaha in 2004 when many doubted it
He has imposed a new style of riding in MotoGP, giving great prominence to the control of the front wheel
Like few others, he represents the excellence that is sought in elite sport, with an ambition that is difficult to match.
He has been able to achieve success with a Honda with which many other top-level riders have failed
#Valentino #Rossi #Marc #Márquez #prefer
Leave a Reply