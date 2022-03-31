The Swiss Muller, Valentino’s teammate, explains how the nine-time world champion in the World Championship is adapting to the new adventure in the GT World Challenge starting on April 3 in Imola: “He doesn’t just think about having fun, but accelerating is not enough”

Federico Mariani

Valentino Rossi is preparing for his seasonal debut. For the first time in 26 years he will not do it on his beloved two wheels. The Audi R8 Lms Evo II GT3 of the Belgian team Wrt awaits him with which he will compete in the GT World Challenge Europe. Debut at the 3 Hours of Imola, on the circuit named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari on 3 April. But what can one expect from the former World Championship star in the Endurance world? Nico Muller, his teammate along with Frederic Vervisch, does not hide his enthusiasm, but admits some critical points in Rossi's approach.

enthusiasm – The Swiss, an expert in the Endurance scene, will have the task of helping Valentino learn the secrets of the new discipline. The first contact, from a human point of view, was immediately positive, as he told the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger: "Rossi was one of my childhood idols, this experience is very special for me. He opened up easily with us, it was like being in the company of a friend at the table ". Furthermore, Valentino has not lost his competitive spirit: "he is extremely motivated. He doesn't want to drive just for fun, he is also determined to establish himself in motorsport. His feeling with the car is phenomenal, he helped us above all with the set-up ".

defects – However, before seeing Valentino winning in this discipline too, it will take time. Muller explains to Autosprint: "We have to be realistic: it won't be easy for us until Rossi finds the last tenth. He also has to get used to the traffic on the track. In fact, sometimes there are cars of different categories on the track at the same time with different speeds at the start ". In short, according to the thirty-year-old Swiss, it will not be enough to simply give the gas to win.