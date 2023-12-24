Valentino Rossi, girlfriend reveals background on pregnancy: “I discovered I was pregnant while he…”

Guest of Diletta Letta in her “Mamma Dilettante”, Valentino Rossi's partner, Francesca Sofia Novello, told some background stories. For example when she had the certainty of waiting for Juliet. «I found out I was pregnant on Thursday, but I didn't tell Vale straight away because he had a race the following weekend. After performing well during qualifying, Valentino crashes on Sunday and when he finds himself in the gravel he instinctively decides to withdraw from competitive activity. In his mind that was the moment he decided to retire. And so, when he returned home on Sunday evening, while I confided in him about my pregnancy, he revealed to me his decision to stop. At the same time we reassured each other. Giulietta was then born on March 4, 2022, the Sunday on which the first MotoGP World Championship began without Valentino Rossi. Vale watched the first race away from the track with the baby in his arms.”

Francesca Sofia Novello was the first to know about Diletta Leotta's pregnancy

Francesca Sofia Novello “was the first to know about my pregnancy” confesses Diletta Leotta at the opening of the second episode of the Mamma Dilettante podcast. «We were both at an event during Fashion Week. We sit next to each other at the table and when they serve the appetizer with a plate of raw ham I see Diletta starting to look around unsure of what to do. And she doesn't eat anything. Then I spend the next hour and a half answering Diletta's questions about childbirth and post-birth. And that's when I became suspicious” recalls Francesca Sofia New.

Francesca Sofia Novello and Diletta Leotta: Valentino Rossi's partner at Mamma Dilettante





Francesca Sofia Novello calls it a coincidence: at the same time as he discovers he is waiting for Juliet, Valentino Rossi decides to abandon MotoGP in Spain. It seems like a fairy tale but it is just one of the many stories that Francesca told to the microphones of “Mamma Dilettante”: a very close-knit family, many new challenges as parents, a ranch where the little girl grows up in a motorized community. Will you become the new two-wheel champion?









Francesca Sofia Novello tells Diletta Leotta about Giulietta's passion for motorbikes





«Giulietta has a passion for motorbikes in her DNA. Partly because obviously we have the motorbikes and helmets at home, partly because on Saturdays he goes to the ranch, where he watches the tests, the riders, sits among the others in the brainstorming phase. Nobody taught him that. It's something she has naturally. Maybe one day she will be the first champion in the history of MotoGP.”





Valentino Rossi and Francesca Sofia Novello: Giulietta will not be an only child





«Giulietta will definitely have a little brother or sister – Francesca Sofia Novello tells Diletta Leotta in the second episode of 'Mamma Dilettante 2' – I grew up with my sister and was lucky enough to share everything with her. Sharing is something that makes the difference in the growth process. It will be even more true for Juliet, who is the little princess of the house.”





