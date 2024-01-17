Valentino Rossi after motorbikes focuses on marketing: the new VR 46 Agency established

And now “the Doctor” will deal with marketing and sponsorships as an entrepreneur. A few days ago, in fact, Cesare Licini appeared before the notary in Pesaro Valentino Rossi together with Gianluca Falcioni, one of the most trusted managers of the well-known centaur and currently agent of the two companies VR 46 Team and VR 46 Racing Apparel, both 100% owned by Rossi. The champion therefore has constituted there new VR 46 Agency of which Falcioni was appointed sole director.

The newco will deal with “research, selection and identification of sponsors and commercial partners”, “marketing consultancy for companies and entities in the sports sector and for athletes”, “strategic consultancy for the purchase and sale of companies”, “market analyzes preparatory to the activation of new business lines, “contractual assistance in favor of athletes and entertainment personalities”, “image management of professional athletes and entertainment personalities” up to the “commercial exploitation of brands, images, films and claims of athletes and personalities of the show”. In 2022 the VR 46 Racing Apparel (Rossi's main company where 38 people work) saw i revenues increased year on year from 11 to 13.4 million, but ebitda and ebit went from positive the year before for 907 thousand and 566 thousand euros respectively to negative (due to the increase in personnel and raw material costs) for 896 thousand and almost 1 respectively .3 million, so much so that the last line went from a profit of 508 thousand euros to a loss of 770 thousand euros, all of which was covered.

