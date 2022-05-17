Valentino Rossi, rider 9 times world championan icon of the world championship, as well as one of the most famous and loved sportsmen of all time, enters the web3 by setting up a company dedicated to designing and developing unique content dedicated to the VR46 brand in the metaverse, in gaming and in the world of NFTs (non-fungible token).

VR46 Metaverse was born from the joint venture with The Hundred, an Italian media holding that will make its know-how available in the sector to develop virtual experiences dedicated to the numerous Valentino Rossi fans around the world, to motorsport enthusiasts and gamers in general. The joint venture that led to the birth of VR46 Metaverse was promoted by Nicola Volpi, lead investor of The Hundred.

“Entering this sector is a truly stimulating adventure that I decided to tackle in a structured way together with high-level partners “- declares Valentino Rossi – “I am thrilled to be able to reach fans all over the world, bringing them the atmosphere and enthusiasm of VR46 through new technologies and I think this project marks a very important step forward for the brand”.

The VR46 metaverse project

The project foresees a multi-year roadmap, developing constantly evolving contents within the metaverses and guaranteeing constant support in the years to come. VR46 Metaverse’s goal is to recreate, within persistent virtual worlds, one global platform dedicated to the Doctorthe VR46 Racing Team and the Academy: the “Yellow People” and motorsport fans will be able to experience their own virtual entertainment experiences by meeting the drivers, interacting with other users and even competing with each other.

Jean Claude GhinozziCEO of VR46 Metaverse and partner of The Hundred, commented on the announcement: “I am delighted to develop this project that will bring an international icon like Valentino Rossi, for the first time, to the metaverse and I am sure that it will revolutionize this world as it has already done with motorcycling.“. Ghinozzi, manager with a long one international experience gained between Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts in the management of IPs such as Call of Duty and FIFA, he will have the task of leading the joint venture between VR46 and The Hundred, playing a fundamental role in the development of content and in the involvement of international partners.

The first contentsdeveloped by the new company, are expected already in the course of 2022 and will immediately be able to immersively and actively involve both the historical Valentino Rossi fan base and the new audience generated by the growth of these new technologies. According to the analysis firm Gartner, in fact, by 2025, 25% of the world population will spend at least one hour a day in the metaverse, exploring new interests and new social, recreational, educational and shopping opportunities.