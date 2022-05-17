Valentino Rossi enters the web3 by setting up a company dedicated to designing and developing unique content dedicated to the VR46 brand in the metaverse, in gaming and in the world of NFT (non-fungible token): this is how VR46 Metaverse was born, from joint venture with The Hundred, an Italian media holding that will make its know-how available in the sector to develop virtual experiences dedicated to Valentino Rossi fans around the world, motorsport enthusiasts and gamers in general. The joint venture that led to the birth of VR46 Metaverse was promoted by Nicola Volpi, lead investor of The Hundred. “Entering this sector is a truly stimulating adventure that I have decided to tackle in a structured way together with top-level partners,” said Valentino Rossi. “I am thrilled to be able to reach fans all over the world, bringing them the atmosphere and enthusiasm of VR46 through new technologies and I think this project marks a very important step forward for the brand”.

The project includes a multi-year roadmap: the goal of VR46 Metaverse is to recreate, within persistent virtual worlds, a global platform dedicated to the Doctor, the VR46 Racing Team and the Academy: the “Yellow People” and motorsport fans will be able to live their own experiences of virtual entertainment by meeting the drivers, interacting with other users and even competing with each other. Jean Claude Ghinozzi, CEO of VR46 Metaverse and partner of The Hundred, commented on the announcement: “I am delighted to develop this project that will bring an international icon like Valentino Rossi, for the first time, to the metaverse and I am sure he will know revolutionize this world as it has already done with motorcycling “. Ghinozzi has worked at Microsoft, Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts in managing IP such as call of Duty And FIFA, and will have the task of leading the joint venture between VR46 and The Hundred. The first contents, developed by the new company, are expected as early as 2022.