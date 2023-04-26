Since Valentino Rossi ended his motorcycle racing career in Valencia in November 2021, he is rarely seen touring the MotoGP paddock. On the one hand, this is due to the fact that he is now busy with his career as a GT driver. But on the flip side, it’s also because the category has moved in a direction that it sometimes doesn’t like.

“After my period, MotoGP is back to what it was before, that is a category for enthusiasts,” Rossi said about the changes the sport has shaped over several decades, in an interview with the Italian newspaper “La Stampa “.

“For some reason, I’ve managed to bring the category closer to grandmas and younger children. I don’t know exactly why. Maybe it was a combination of my accomplishments and my off-track attitude.”

The Pesaro, whose career in the World Cup lasted more than a quarter of a century, made a comparison with other sports: “In the 90s, sportsmen were seen as legends. I am thinking of Maradona or Senna. This has changed. The culture is changed. Who is Senna today? Maybe Hamilton, but he’s not even the youngest.”

Rossi has called the modern era of the sport, and therefore also of MotoGP, “politically correct”. What does he mean? That rivalries like in his day – for example with Max Biaggi, Sete Gibernau, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo or Marc Marquez – hardly exist anymore.

These tense rivalries are something Rossi is missing: “Today, they’re all friends and they hug each other. Is that a good thing? I think it was better when everyone said what they thought. It’s human to say things. The truth is, it doesn’t matter if you’re a doctor, a pizza chef or a pilot. If you always hide everything, then it starts to become artificial,” explained the Italian.

For these reasons, Valentino doesn’t seem to feel the need to be connected to the daily happenings of the MotoGP. Now, with his dedication to four wheels, where he has been racing full-time since 2022, he is very busy and rarely has the time to travel to attend a premier class race.

From afar, the nine-time world champion admitted that he follows the championship closely, especially his VR46 Academy and the recent successes of his VR46 team. But Rossi admits that he doesn’t miss the races: “When I watch the Grands Prix on TV, sometimes I wish I was there, but then I think I’ve done my part. Now it’s up to the others.”