Rossi focuses on Bezzecchi

Speaking at the microphones of Sky Italia, Valentino Rossi spoke about the new livery of the VR46: “I am very satisfied with the bike, it's beautiful. We did a great job together with Aldo Drudi. The bikes are beautiful and very recognizable on the grid.”

The seven-time premier class champion then spoke about his expectations for 2024: “We come from a world championship which was fantastic for the team. We have always managed to be very competitive. We have two super drivers. Bez was great, because he decided to stay with us: with him we want to try to win races and we hope to be in contention to win the world championship, to fight. With Fabio we will have to try to make him feel comfortable to make him go as fast as he did at the end of last year, because he had an incredible finish.”

A fluorescent yellow of hope

The new partnership with the Indonesians of Pertamina has brought with it a new color for Valentino Rossi's VR46. Lots of neon yellow on the bikes destined for the reconfirmed Marco Bezzecchi and the new entry Fabio Di Giannantonio, who reminded many of the 2001 Honda of the 'Doctor's' first MotoGP title.

The team led by Alessio 'Uccio' Salucci will have it available two Ducati Desmosedici GP23, world champion motorcycle last season. It is worth underlining the heartfelt choice made by Bezzecchi, who, in order to stay in VR46, refused a contract with Ducati and promotion to the Prima Pramac team, where he would have gotten on a GP24.