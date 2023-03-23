The evening was organized by the Diavoli actor for a private screening of the film “Delta” which comes out tomorrow at the cinema

Once upon a time there was a pilot, an actor and three rappers. No, it’s not the beginning of a joke but what happened a few nights ago when they met around the same table Alessandro Borgo, Valentino Rossi, Lazza, Marrakech And Psalm.

the picture — A photo you wouldn't expect to see, first posted by Lazza, the youngest of all. The rapper, who participated in the latest edition of San Remo Festival with the song Ash finishing second, he first published an Instagram story, accompanying it with the writing "Explain to me what's going on": perhaps a way to show his inability to believe that he is sitting at the table with so many big shots. After him, it fell to Psalmwho added another talking caption: "Fuck the Avengers". Finally, the post was republished by Alessandro Borghi: with the writing "Nice catfish".

fan comments and more — All to read, then, the comments under the photo, written by fans but also by well-known personalities. It goes from “Country cousins’ cousins”, to “Mount Rushmore”, “the teachers’ college”, “the scientific technical committee”, but also a “The boys my mum wouldn’t want me to go out with. But I do” of Aurora Leone of The Jackal. Still in the comments there are those who worry about those leftover paccheri wondering if they will finish them, those who are curious to know what they said, those who want to know if they are working on a collaboration. Also noteworthy is the point that hypothesizes Lazza’s request to pass him the “posaceeeeeeeeeere”, alluding to his song from Sanremo who finished second in the race.

alessandro borghi's interview with radio deejay and love for valentino rossi — It was then Alessandro Borghi who spoke about it more precisely, interviewed by Radio DEEJAY. They were the ones who asked him about the dinner – and the shoot – Linus And Nicholas Savino. "When I come to Milan – Borghi said – I have this circle of friends, who are mostly singers and musicians, people I love very much. Who do I call first? It's always Psalm, he's a brother. We love so much". Borghi says that he organized a private screening of Delta, the film in which he is the protagonist which is released in theaters tomorrow 23 March. "This thing made me laugh a lot – he confessed -, I was talking to my press office. I said, "Look, I want to organize this private screening for a few people. I must call Marra, Lazza, Psalm…". They told me: "The important thing is that they have two consonants in the name, eh, those with three we invite them the next day". Soon after, Borghi recounted his passion for Valentino Rossi. "I have a soft spot for sportsmen – she said – they make me feel strange. Yesterday I had to hold back from being a fan boy of Valentine. I have memories related to me and my father on the sofa. He did 26 world championships, let's talk about a legend. It was very nice".