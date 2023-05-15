He climbs onto the roof of his car and throws his arms in the air. She screams into the helmet with all her breath Yeeeeeeeaaaaaahhh! She embraces every single member of the team. Then celebrate the event on social media. Do you celebrate winning a world championship? A first place in a crucial race? No, a simple second place in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Powered by AWS European Touring Car Championship.

P2 in Brands Hatch for the first sprint race of the season!!!!

Yeeeeeeaaaaaahhhh🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/rp3dmGaSDm — Valentino Rossi (@ValeYellow46) May 14, 2023

In short, yesterday Valentino Rossi yesterday in Great Britain – when the first two races of the Sprint series were staged, which sees pairs of drivers take turns at the wheel of the cars in races that last an hour – by conquering the first podium in the category he celebrated the event like a rookie, filling the paddock with joy, giving the team and the whole category endless emotions. He shared his enthusiasm with every member of the team because here we win together, with the mechanics, with the strategists and obviously with his “steering wheel” mate, in this case Maxime Martin who started in third position on the grid.

A style lesson of how racing should always be tackled, even the minor ones, even if you are considered a motorsport legend. A wonder because “the racing driver with the number 46” – as he defines himself – never ceases to amaze. He has won nine world titles in the top motorcycle category (five consecutively between 2001 and 2005), he is the only rider in the history of the world championship to have won the title in four different classes, 125, 250, 500 and MotoGP. But above all, he triumphed in 115 races and reached the podium 235 times. And then, if he wins a minor race (for him) he celebrates like a rookie. A lesson in passion for racing for all of us.