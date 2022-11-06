He couldn’t miss it in Valencia. Valentino Rossi tried to stay a step behind in Bagnaia, with a discreet presence but then after conquering the title he expressed all his joy for the world title of “Pecco”, the first rider of his Academy who reached the top of the class queen of MotoGP, thirteen years after the “Doctor”.

Couldn’t there have been a better way for a handover?

“Sure it’s the best way. It was time for an Italian to win the MotoGP World Championship again and for “Pecco” to do it, it’s special for us ”.

The race was strange, certainly painful …

“The race today was particularly difficult, but I was quite calm because“ Pecco ”this morning in the warm up put the bike back as he likes and then I saw him more relaxed than yesterday. He was good in the battle with Quartararo, Fabio did a great race but it wasn’t enough against Bagnaia ”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What human quality do you want to highlight in the new world champion?

“He is a driver who makes you very involved in his things so it is very nice to give him a hand. This is a great virtue of “Pecco”: all those who work with him do it with more taste “.

And how do you judge your team’s first season in MotoGP?

“Uccio did a great job, because it wasn’t easy to organize a MotoGP team, even if they made me work too. I thought it shouldn’t happen and instead it did … Anyway, well done everyone, we had fun … “.

Do you already have the name of a young talent for the future?

“At the moment we want to raise the bar in the Academy with the historic riders because we have so many very strong guys. We have four in MotoGP and Vietti who started very well. I don’t forget Migno and I hope we can find him a bike for next year. At the moment I’m not looking at the younger ones: perhaps because we too have grown up, but I think it is right to continue to help ours ”.

What do you expect from Bezzecchi and Marini?

“Next year they will be very strong. On Tuesday we will understand what bikes they will have: both Luca and Bez have great potential. Luca is growing step by step but he is always very solid. He had done the same in Moto2 as well, almost coming to win the world championship, while Bezz showed in some beautiful races how fast he can be and he also managed to conquer a podium and, therefore, this year we had fun and we are ready to do it also in the next championship… ”.