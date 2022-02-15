Valentino Rossi made his first test of 2022 ahead of his debut in the GT World Challenge Europe.

After the test carried out at the end of last year in Valencia, decisive for the signing with the WRT Team, the “Doctor” had the opportunity to return to the wheel of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 managed by the Belgian team in Magny-Cours. .

Under a leaden sky, the native of Tavullia made several laps on a wet track, with a car in black livery with red inserts, but without the famous # 46 he has always raced with.

In a video that Valentino then published on his social networks, playing in the background the song by Eminem ‘Without Me’ which opens with the phrase “Guess who’s back …”he also found a way to joke about something that didn’t quite go well.

The face of the 9 times MotoGP Champion holding a lunch made from something that, let’s say, looks like pasta is all a program and very eloquent …