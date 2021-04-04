Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Brazilian Gabriel Valentini, “Resident Wing”, completed the lineup of “Al-Ameed” scorer in the Arab Gulf League, during the current season 2020-2021, by scoring the second goal for his team in front of Al-Ain 3-1 in the “23rd round”, becoming the 11th player who succeeded in scoring for “Blue” in the league, next to Tigali “9 goals”, Diaa Sabaa and Ryan Mendes “6 goals”, Touzi “5 goals”, Mahdi Obaid and Habib Al Fardan “2 goals”, Kaiki Jesus, Muhammad Ayed, Jasim Yaqoub, and Gloper Lima, in addition to Valentini with a goal for each player.

Gabriel Valentini, 20, needed 19 minutes to celebrate his “first” goals in the Arab Gulf League, during his second season with the “Brigadier”. The Brazilian winger replaced defender Mahmoud Khamis in the 60th minute of the Al Ain match, before he succeeded in making his own mark. By scoring the goal to advance to “Al-Azraq” in the 79th minute, taking advantage of Yahya Nader’s mistake, and thus contributing to the victory of “Al-Ameed” in the “Leader” match, at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium, 3-1, citing his efforts as the best substitute in the round.

The irony appears in Gabriel Valentini’s celebration of his first goal with the first team for victory against Al Ain, specifically in the last season 2019-2020, but in the Arabian Gulf Cup, when he scored the third goal as well, after entering a substitute in the second half in the match that ended with the superiority of «Blue» With a score of 3-1, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, in the fourth round in Group A.

Gabriel Valentini waited for a full season, to renew the celebration in front of the same competitor «Al Ain» by scoring his first goal in the league in the «Round 23», and the match between the third eye of the young Brazilian represented a substitute player with Al Nasr during the league, in the current season 2020-2021, where he played 83 minutes In the three matches, he touched the ball 54 times and made 27 passes, in exchange for scoring one goal.