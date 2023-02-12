Do you need to ignite the flare of love in your relationship? These 5 movies on Netflix ensure audiovisual pleasure and leave you wanting more.

If you thought “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” was the hottest movie on Netflix, you may be wrong. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner (in Peru it is celebrated on February 14), we have prepared a list of 5 hot feature films that promise to rekindle the flame of love in your relationship, as well as ignite your night of passion more than the summer heat . And, if you are living your bachelorhood, these recommendations are also for you, but you must choose very well with whom you will see them.

“Love”

Starring Maria Pedraza and Pol monen, the plot brings us closer to Laura and Carlos, a couple of young people who live the intensity and fragility of first love, but reality gradually blurs their idealized notions of romanticism. This is a journey of exalted feelings and age-appropriate contradictions.

"Amar" stars María Pedraza and Pol Monen. Photo: Netflix

“Deadly Illusions”

This psychological thriller brings us closer to Mary, a writer who seems to have lost track between reality and fiction while finishing writing a novel. These illusions are accentuated when she hires a nanny and begins to project her darkest fantasies onto the young woman.

Duck butter

A pair of women disillusioned with relationships embark on a 24-hour experiment. What is it about? Well, in that time they will have the mission to explore everything they can about each other’s privacy. However, it is not as simple as it seems when romance is on the doorstep.

“Fifty Shades of Grey”

Seductive mogul Christian Gray meets Anastasia Steele, a young journalist who inadvertently gets caught up in the businessman’s unexpected and intense erotic desires.

“Through my window”

Inspired by a Wattpad novel, this quote features Raquel, a young woman who is madly in love with her neighbor. But her obsession turns into something more when she discovers that he feels the same way about her despite her family’s objections.