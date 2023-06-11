Cargo was imported by 4 Brazilian companies; there were more than 36 hours for physical and documentary conference

About 50 tons of roses imported from Colombia for Valentine’s Day –to be celebrated next Monday (12.jun.2023)– were released on Saturday (10.jun.2023) by vigiagro (International Agricultural Surveillance) for commercialization in the Brazilian market.

In all, it took more than 36 hours for the physical and documentary verification of the cargo, because the roses were from different producers with different stem sizes and colors, especially the red one, according to the Map (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock).

care

“It was up to the Vigiagro team to carry out the meticulous phytosanitary inspection of the roses to ensure the absence of pests that could harm national agriculture”said the head of the ministry at Viracopos airportRita Lawrence.

The cargo was imported by 4 Brazilian companies and had to go through phytosanitary inspection. After inspection, with no threats found, the cargo was cleared for overland transport.

The roses landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, at the beginning of the week and were taken to two cold chambers in the terminal, in order to guarantee quality until they are sold at retail.

With information from Brazil Agency.