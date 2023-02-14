Saint Valentine. A long-awaited date from womengive it a little less menbut the question is always only one: what gift to give to your better half?

Saint Valentine

There Valentine’s Day party is the anniversary dedicated to lovers and is celebrated on February 14th in much of the world (especially in Europe, the Americas and the Far East). The original religious festivity named after the Christian saint and martyr Valentine of Terni and was established in 496 by Pope Gelasius Igoing to replace the previous pagan festival of the lupercaliapresumably also with the aim of Christianising the Roman holiday.

To its diffusion, above all in France and in England, contributed the Benedictinesthrough their numerous monasteries, having been entrusted with the Basilica of San Valentino in Terni since the end of the second half of the seventh century.

Valentine’s Day what does it mean, what is celebrated

But why Valentine’s Day has become the day of lovers? All this could be traced back to the legend, according to which the saint would have given a poor girl a sum of money, necessary as a dowry for her marriage, which, without this, could not have been celebrated, exposing the girl, deprived of means and of other support, at the risk of perdition.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14th

The generous gift (the fruit of love and aimed at love) would therefore have created the tradition of considering the holy bishop Valentine as the protector of lovers.

Valentine’s Day, what to get him? What thought for your him?

Every year when Valentine’s Day approaches, the question is always the same. What to give on Valentine’s Day? A romantic dinner? A jewel? A trip? Or… something for the car.

Gift ideas for Valentine’s Day, what to give to your him

Yes, they can be found online many useful accessories for the care of your vehicletherefore appreciated by both parties.

Car cleaning products

There are a lot of car cleaning products out there. We refer, for example, to the car shampoo S2 FOAMY with active foam and neutral ph, designed to quickly clean any type of organic dirt.

Fra-Ber shampoo cleans all types of dirt

Or, the SD1 IRON THIXO RAPID, quick-setting decontaminant for ferrous residues and, at the same time, detergent and maintenance shampoo. Thanks to its ability to transform from gel to fluid and vice versa, it also adheres to vertical surfaces without slipping.

Iron Thixo Rapid cleaner removes rust and ferrous residues

Universal seat covers and mats

THE Fashion universal front seat covers they are hand washable and made with a special foam (29.95 euros for 2 pieces).

They are suitable for seats with a traditional backrest and separate adjustable headrest, as well as allowing the opening of the air bags.

The Fashion seat covers have a nice gecko decoration

THE carpet rugs, these too adaptable to most cars, are in resistant, durable and stain-resistant velvet (19.95 euros). A stylish way to protect the bottom of your vehicle!

The bottom of the car is protected thanks to the universal mats from the Bep’s catalogue

How to transport bikes by car?

If your other half loves to ride a bike, here’s a gift that’s right for you: the Tweak 3 aluminum rear bike rack of the Althura (219 euros).

Adaptable to cars with standard bonnet or tailgate, it can carry up to 3 bikes, can be assembled without tools and can be closed when not in use.

It can also be purchased at Amazon for just over 200 euros.

With the Tweak 3 bike rack, you can carry up to 3 bikes

What to bring for a road trip

You are planning a trip on the road? You may need the Lampa Meteo-Max 2 car cover (170 euros on Amazon), which will protect the bodywork against atmospheric eventsdust, fallen pine cones or chestnuts.

With the Meteo-Max 2 car cover, your car is protected from hail

Or, again, the curtain from the roof SkyRise HD Medium of the Yakima (2,049.11 euros on Amazon), designed to withstand atmospheric events. It can accommodate up to three people, is assembled without the need for tools and is equipped with skylights to allow you to enjoy the view.

The Yakima roof tent protects against all weather events

Office racing chair, Valentine’s Day gift

Here is the gift for those who want to feel aboard a sports car even at home or in the office: the Turin chair of Sparco.

Inspired by the design of the historic seat of the 2000s, this model, available in blue, yellow, orange and green, has an adjustable seat in height and inclination, a reclining backrest, 3D armrests and many other elements that make it the ideal seat to experience the emotion of “racing” even in the office (cost: 376.98 euros).

Also available on AMAZON with the possibility of returning it in case of dissatisfaction.

The Sparco Torino seat is adjustable in height and inclination

Men’s crewneck sweater, Valentine’s Day gift for your man

We also can’t forget the crew neck sweater in wool blend with Sparco embroidery. The perfect gift for the man who always wants to be elegant, but also wants to bring out his “automotive” soul.

The navy blue model, 100% Made in Italy, is available in all sizes from S to XXL, at a cost of 97.60 euros.

The Sparco men’s sweater is available in sizes S to XXL

Valentine’s Day gift for your man! Charger

On Amazon you can find many Valentine’s Day gift ideas for a motorist. Among the offers of the period there is the intelligent and automatic battery charger Bosch C3 6V-12V / 3.8A, for GEL Start/Stop EFB Start/Stop AGM lead-acid batteries for motorcycles, cars and light commercial vehicles. The integrated microprocessor detects the battery voltage and ensures an optimal charge level.

Bosch C3 smart and automatic charger (6V-12V/3.8A)

Another gift could be socket wrench/screw extractor bit set 12 5 mm (1/2 ) SW 8-27 mm 16 pieces. There carrying case for your own personal workshop is ideal for loosening dice and heads of defective screws.

Socket wrench/screw extractor set

Another gift idea for a motorist is the tubeless tire repair kitvery useful if you don’t have a spare tire in the boot. The kit consists of tools, cans of compressed air, repair strings.

Always available on AMAZON, arrives in 2 days.

Car tire repair kit

These are just some ideas and some gift ideas for your him. A little imagination is enough, you don’t even need to spend significant amounts of money for a little thought that will surely be appreciated by your man as it is really useful for his car.

