Especially on Valentine’s Day there is a common theme: we all talk about love. What if we take care of the compatibilities? Each sign, according to its element, has certain characteristics that connect better (or worse) with others.

We can divide the signs into the four elements that make up the material world, representing four forms in which energy manifests itself, four expressions of the whole, from its densest and heaviest form to its most immaterial.

There are other forms of energy, since everything in the universe is energy, but these four are enough to describe the entire wide spectrum of physical and psychic manifestations of organisms. In Astrology, they are called triplicities and they are: Fire, Earth, Water and Air.

Valentine’s Day: the four elements -Fire, Earth, Water and Air- are four energies that indicate how we reconcile. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

The characteristics of each



Fire signs: Aries-Leo-Sagittarius

They are natural leaders, vital, active, passionate, impulsive, they trust themselves, they get noticed. They are also impetuous, proud, sincere, optimistic and dominant. In their negative aspect, they can fall into pride, impatience, vehemence and -in certain cases- turn out to be somewhat violent, destructive or inclined to excesses.

Earth signs: Taurus-Virgo-Capricorn

They are constant, practical, realistic and conservative, careful in their actions, hardworking, they tend to protect and preserve what they achieve with effort and care. Very responsible, they carefully consider their decisions before carrying them out. They can tend to excess materialism.

Air signs: Gemini-Libra-Aquarius

They are communicators, they like to reason, debate, plan, project, regardless of whether or not they specify their objectives, which is often what costs them. Analytical, Air cools feelings and they have difficulty showing them. They value intellectual compatibility and love freedom.

The signs of Water: Cancer-Scorpio-Pisces

They are sensitive, emotional, intuitive, have a penchant for being imaginative and dreamy. They need containment, they like to protect and be protected but are not comfortable with overly dominant people. Very sensitive to being influenced, they tend to withdraw and hide their feelings, often out of fear or shyness.

Valentine’s Day: How the zodiac signs relate to each other. Photo: Thinkstock Photos

How do they relate to each other?

According to the element to which each of the signs belong, let’s observe how they interact with each other.

Fire water. It is not an easy relationship, they need to work to understand each other. The impetus of Fire tends to damage the feelings of Water, and to not understand its excessive sensitivity. Water quenches Fire and although the heat of the steam can be healing and relaxing, it can also burn, suffocate and reach a boil.

Fire-Air. Fire causes Air an effect of inspiration and vitality that it loves and makes it always be in constant activity. However, Air needs a lot of freedom and does not like the possible dominance of Fire. Just as Fire needs Air to live, in this relationship the flame of passion and love will burn, leaving many good things to both of you.

Fire-Earth. Fire heats Earth with flames of passion and intensity, while Earth offers Fire the necessary discipline that will translate into stability. Earth can certainly contain fire, but when fire rages, it can temporarily rob the earth of its life-giving nutrients. There will be a relatively quick attraction but serious differences may appear later.

Earth – Water. Earth and Water are compatible just as they are in nature. The stable and reliable traits of the Earth complement the sensitive, intuitive and emotional traits of the water signs.

Earth-Air. Depending on its variability, the air can provide the Earth with love, warmth … Or give it an icy cold. Sometimes it can be a hard fight of the Earth so that the Air enters to see the world as it is – a beautiful reality – rather than a concept to analyze.

Air-Water. It is not a favorable combination. Air and Water combine poorly in nature to form destructive natural disasters such as tornadoes, hurricanes and tsunamis. These two signs can be together as long as they are capable of not letting conflicts get out of hand.

Valentine’s Day: How do couples of the same sign complement each other? Photo: Shutterstock illustration

Share the same element of note complementation between two persons. And it can be very stimulating for both of you: the relationship between the same elements makes them help each other and see the world in a similar way.

The same basic strengths and weaknesses are often present in relationships where the Sun is present in the same element and this denotes a certain dynamics of monotony.

Fire Fire. Intense and passionate relationship. Both people stimulate each other to develop their individuality, they push each other, share activities that help them to expand.

Air- Air. Absolute freedom, they will never fall into boredom. Two Air Signs can be impractical, even though they find each other intellectually stimulating. The relationship is based on communication and trust.

Earth Earth. An honest, harmonious and loyal relationship, they tend to appreciate their mutual need for stability and routine.

Water water. With another water sign they tend to be very sensitive to the needs of each other, but they find it difficult when there is something that upsets their emotions because they tend to bond so much that they sometimes lose their own identities.

If the signs of the couple are the sameAlthough they have many things in common, many times, over time, the lack of differences could mean little encouragement and demotivation.

If the signs of the couples are opposite, the initial attraction is strong, the differences generate passion and, over time, wear and tear. However, they will have to be respected by growing affinities to achieve harmony.

For Patricia kesselman, astrologer and teacher of astrology and tarot. On Instagram: @horoskopo.

Look also

