Mexico City.- The Valentine’s Day is just around the street and if you still don’t know what you will do with your loved one, we tell you about the “Fair between flowers and boleros“that the next February 14th in the heart of the town hall Tlalpan.

It is an event in which the attendees who visit the center of the demarcation will be able to acquire products from the flower growers of the original towns of Tlalpan and listen to bolero music. They will also receive information to prevent dating violence.

In the same way there will be stands with a gender perspective, in which condoms will be distributed and information will be shared on sexual and reproductive rights couples, friends and families attending.

The fair will be held at the Tlalpan Bolero Square, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Its objective is to create awareness of caring for the environment and preservation of activities such as the cultivation and production of flowers around the Valentine’s Day.

Producers from four towns and two neighborhoods will offer roses, lilies, carnations, orchids, anthuriums, tulips, among other species; in addition to pots, flower arrangements, compost and fertilizer for tourists and lovers who meet in the square.

Everyone will be able to visit an arch of flowers made by flower growers, take a beautiful selfie with their companion and spend an afternoon with romantic music in the plaza and streets of the Tlalpan mayor’s office.

The flowers of the event are cultivated by flower growers of the demarcation, they are also of great quality since they are adapted to the climate of Mexico City, unlike the rest of the markets in the capital.

“San Andrés Totoltepec is one of the towns that has more flower producers, not only Xochimilco. We plan to offer wholesale prices”, indicated part of the organizers of the “Fair between flowers and boleros”.

Those who visit this fair and expo-sale will be able to appreciate and learn about the varied tourist offer of the center of Tlalpan, made up of more than 40 cafeterias, restaurants and traditional Mexican food establishments.

Pay attention because the regional Tlalpeño broth, skits, corn and ice cream, as well as Oaxacan, Italian, Argentine, Spanish, Chinese cuisine, among others, stand out among the offer.

Read more: Valentine’s Day: Xochimilco starts selling flowers and floral arrangements for February 14

Finally, tourists will be able to admire architectural treasures such as the chapel of San Agustín de las Cuevas, the Porfirian La Paz market, the oldest canteen in the city (La Jalisciense) and the Tlalpan History Museum with its “Intimate Devotion” exhibition. .