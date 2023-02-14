The celebration of valentine rrepresents 15 percent of the annual exports of flowers from Colombia, amounting to 5,700 million stems intended mainly for United States, Japan, Canada and the Netherlands, according to the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters (Asocolflores), but sport goes hand in hand.

Between January and February 2022, the period that covers Valentine’s Day, Colombia exported about 890 million flowers, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE)which generates thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in foreign currency for the country. (Shakira and Piqué: reveal the plan so that Clara Chía is not with her children) (Dani Alves: his wife reveals what the mysterious letter she received says )

Sports

There was no more. Athletes can also celebrate this special date. These may be some of the activities that you, your partner or friends can do.

www.blogsprinter.es gives some guidelines to enjoy this special date, in which sports activities are important.

Marathon

For those who like athletics, this gift is key: a registration for a half marathon or a 42 km test. “It’s an act without much appeal, but the process of training together for such a challenge is a more than positive experience,” the publication says.

In the middle of a marathon in Bucaramanga, an athlete asked for marriage.

Hiking

To get out of the routine you can give an excursion. Nature offers moments of union and contact with nature to enjoy as a couple.

extreme sports

There is a healthy and beautiful experience: extreme sports. The idea of ​​”letting go of adrenaline and remembering forever” is key.

Among the most outstanding tours is the Pescados River in Veracruz,

Rafting, hang gliding, bungee jumping, paragliding are some of the alternatives to live good times.

And if there is no partner, well, simple, these activities can be practiced with the need to be with someone. (Unusual: Rangers coach orders players to let themselves score a goal, video) (Daniel Cataño could receive double punishment for responding to aggression from fanatic)