Empty-handed on Valentine's Day? For 'forgetful' lovers there is “good news. You already have the perfect gift. It's a cream, a supplement, a balm. It's a recipe and also a tranquilizer. Yet it can't be bought in a pharmacy. It's you” . Or rather “your microbiota. And to give it to the one you love, a real, unpackaged, natural kiss is enough. A kiss at least as long as one of the thousand reels you watch on social media, the intense, dizzying ones, the ones that they give by turning off their brain but putting their heart into it.” It is not a simple romantic proposal from 'Baci Perugina' that launched via social media by Francesco Fratto, pharmacist and lifestyle coach, who has long been engaged in an exploration of the potential of the good bacteria that inhabit our 'second brain', the intestine.

There is much more behind mouth-to-mouth contact, he assures, and it is something 'scientific'. “With a 10-second kiss you will share your microbiota with the person you love”, explains Fratto in a post dedicated to the anniversary that celebrates love. A gift worth 80 million… bacteria. And if the first instinct is to be perplexed at the idea of ​​'giving' one's own bacteria, in reality the advantages of this gift are many, assures the expert to Adnkronos Salute. Power of the microbiota, a key to health capable of doing many things: “It improves appearance, strengthens immune defenses, can bring smiles and help against stomach aches and even be an antidote against the 'wear and tear of modern life' and chronic stress. But I'm not saying it, science proves it”, he points out.

Are those same kisses, which inspired masterpieces of literature such as 'Romeo and Juliet' and paintings such as Hayez's 'The Kiss', so 'miraculous' not only for feelings, but also for health? “It has meanwhile been demonstrated that, every time our body feels loved, it produces hormones such as oxytocin, serotonin, endorphins”, the hormones of happiness, says Fratto. But, he adds, “kissing passionately with those we love also ensures that an exchange occurs between the bacteria in our mouths – the oral microbiota – which can then reach the intestinal microbiota, contributing to their respective diversity”.

A diversity that is good for you. Although, the expert specifies, for it to be a proper gift it would be good to have “an intestine in eubiosis, therefore following a healthy lifestyle and a balanced and balanced diet. In addition to having good oral hygiene”. And if all this were not enough to convince the other half of the urgency of completing this exchange, here are the cards: “A study – explains Fratto – highlighted the effects of intimate kissing on the oral microbiota of 21 couples, evaluating samples of microbiota of the tongue and saliva after kisses (one of the two partners also drank a probiotic yogurt drink before a second kiss)”.

Result: After mouth-to-mouth contact, “the microbiota of both were more similar to that of the partner, with an average total bacterial transfer of 80 million bacteria per 10-second intimate kiss. In control experiments for bacterial transfer , the probiotic bacteria Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium were identified in the majority of kiss recipients.”

Until a few years ago, intestinal bacteria were a bit 'underestimated', reflects Fratto, “but since 2006 intense research has begun which has made us understand how these guests” of our body “are very close allies. Thanks to the microbiota the gut-brain axis is related to many aspects of our life, from nutrition to sleep, and allows us to have a more efficient immune system, helping us to keep it healthy, an important element for feeling good.”

“When I came across this study on kisses from some time ago – continues Fratto – I thought that 'sharing it on Valentine's Day' was a good way to suggest to people that even the microbiota we have in our mouths, and everything related oral hygiene, teeth in order, not underestimating gingivitis and so on, can become important, because it has been seen that just with an intense kiss there is an exchange of bacteria between two lovers. at a time it can move into the intestine and if there are good bacteria” at the center of this 'move' “it is favorable, if there are bad bacteria it can have a negative impact. In short, it is a way to celebrate Valentine's Day with a little ' of applied science”, observes Fratto, who is also the author of a book published by Sperling & Kufper, 'Gut without thoughts'.

Science to also be applied to tonight's romantic dinner, possibly. “It is true – underlines Fratto – that food choices impact the intestinal microbiota. A few rules: more plants on our plate, because eating greens and vegetables feeds the most positive bacteria; drastically reducing industrial and processed foods which we are not evolutionary get used to letting our bacteria know, then remember that everything that grandma can't cook wouldn't be good for you. And finally improve the quality” on the plate.

“For example, on Valentine's Day, a nice balanced fish-based dinner can be a nice way to celebrate – he concludes – Also because it has been seen that keeping our intestinal bacteria healthy impacts our health and consequently also our longevity”. But, returning to the couple's effusions, how many kisses are necessary to be able to 'share' one's microbes? “It seems like at least 9 intimate kisses a day. So adjust accordingly,” smiles Fratto.