Valentine’s Day It is only a few hours away from starting and many couples are looking for the perfect plan to spend a pleasant moment. This time, we show you a list of romantic series that you can watch on Netflix so that your plan is something more homely, if both prefer to spend it at home.

In this selection we present you dramas, romantic comedies and some series with an obsessive plot, but with love involved. All to get you hooked from the first episode.

Jane the virgin

During the five seasons, the story follows a young virgin (Gina Rodríguez) who is mistakenly inseminated, resulting in a pregnancy. From there she will live a great love story not without twists, conspiracies, deaths and moments full of great tenderness.

Sees it

The romantic comedy follows the story between the kind and sweet Gus and the shameless and crazy Mickey. This couple will have to deal with a lack of intimacy, commitment, and other things they both hoped they could avoid in a relationship.

lovesick

Dylan, played by Johnny Flynn, is searching for true love, but along the way he catches chlamydia. Accompanied by his friends Evie and Luke, he will have to call his ex-partners to tell them about it, while he recalls his sexual encounters. There are three seasons that are available on Netflix.

Passion of Hawks

The Colombian telenovela of the moment premieres its second season on February 14 through Telemundo. If you haven’t seen the first season yet, you can find all the episodes on streaming, where you’ll discover the love story between the Elizondos and the Kings.

the wire girls

There are six seasons that you can watch on Netflix. The Spanish series tells us about the lives of four telemarketers who find themselves surrounded by conspiracies and a flourishing feminism that involves their romantic relationships and love triangles.

You

The psychological thriller series based on the books by Caroline Kepnes tells the story of Joe, a librarian who has to deal with his obsession with each girl he falls in love with. However, everything seems to change when he meets Love. The production has three seasons.