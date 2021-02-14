For him February 14, Valentine’s Day, the phrases and letters that celebrate love and friendship they are a trend in the networks (Although for many they are cloying and at any other time of the year they are too cheesy or even exaggerated).

Among the most used expressions, there are some taken from well-known and established authors and others anonymous or even very basic.

In previous years, some too basic and lacking creativity were positioned on social networks. “You are my favorite person”, “While you sleep, I dream of you” are some of the examples.

So that you do not fall into them and that your message message this time be more personal and meaningful, we collect some expressions of established authors Y that will dazzle the recipient.

– “We walked without looking for us but knowing that we were to meet”.

Julio Cortazar, in the novel ‘Hopscotch’

– “She gave me her hand and I didn’t need more. I was enough to feel that I was well received. More than kissing her, more than sleeping together, more than anything else, she gave me her hand and that was love.”

Mario Benedetti, in the novel ‘The truce’

– “What I want, cowardly heart, is for you to die for me. And die with you if you kill yourself and kill me with you if you die because love when it does not die kills because loves that kill never die. “

Joaquin Sabina

– “I love you more than my own skin.

Frida Kahlo

– “I feel that I always loved you, since you were born, and before, when you were conceived. And sometimes I feel like you were born to me ”.

Frida Kahlo

– “I asked the stars for clearer language, more beautiful words. The sweet stars gave me your life and I found in your eyes the truth I asked for.” Alfonsina Storni “Love is a kind of struggle. But … with two winners”.

Jose Narosky

– “Love is the lyricism of instinct.”

Jose Narosky

– “Your image is my definition of happiness.”

Jose Narosky

– “Loving is not looking at each other; it is looking together in the same direction”

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

– “If nothing saves us from death, unless love saves us from life.”

Pablo Neruda

– “This love is the best face of power”

Gustavo Cerati

– “Love is made with the heart and is undone with the senses”.

Emilio salgari

“You are teaching me to love, I did not know. To love is not to ask, it is to give.”

Gerardo diego

“I love you above all that we cannot see, above what we cannot know.”

Federico Moccia

“I don’t know what souls are made of, but yours and mine are one.”

Emily Brontë

The Valentine’s Day was established by the Catholic Church to celebrate the good works performed by Valentine’s Day from Rome and as a counterweight to pagan festivals. It is a day to share good wishes and a special moment with your loved one.