For those who are seduced by their partner but also, for those looking for a new love, on February 14 –Valentine’s Day-, is a key date. To celebrate this event, happn conducted a survey among Argentine users of its application. Love in times of pandemic.

The app, one of the world leaders in the online dating market, revealed the results of the second edition of the Barometer of the humor of Argentine singles who, despite the restrictions and the confinement, are overflowing with optimism for this new year.

And although the final balance is positive, 2020 was undoubtedly a difficult year for everyone: 66% of single people declare that the pandemic had negative repercussions in your love life.

While almost one in two singles declares having experienced a love breakup in 2020, the year begins with a positive mentality: 47% declare they feel good at the moment.

Almost 9 out of 10 singles believe they will find love in the next few months.

They are also hopeful for 2021, as almost 9 out of 10 singles He thinks he will find love in the next few months.

The search for the bachelor

According to the survey, almost one in two singles He confessed to having separated from his partner last year. Among the most frequent causes of separation we can mention the end of love in the couple (50%) or even the pandemic, which ended some relationships (17%).

In addition, zero pressure for Valentine’s Day: 37% of users consider that February 14 is a normal day like any other.

“The enthusiasm and positive mentality of Argentine singles and singles is a breath of fresh air at this beginning of the year. We can only encourage them to celebrate Valentine’s Day in their own way on Sunday, February 14 ”, he declares Marine Ravinet, trend director at happn.

80% of happn users state that they feel no pressure whatsoever in relation to Valentine’s Day. Furthermore, they would like this day to be celebrated anyway, regardless of whether one is in a relationship or not (42%).

“There are many options at your disposal: spend time on happn to meet new people, spend a little time with them and pamper yourself. We want to encourage them to regain control of their love life that has suffered so much with the pandemic, ”warns Ravinet.

Although Argentine singles end 2020 in the doldrums, they are motivated to give themselves another chance in this year that begins. 83% consider they have overcome their past stories.

Almost 9 out of 10 singles declare that they are ready to start a new relationship in 2021 and are open to all advice. In fact, 75% admit that they would like to be guided in their search for love in order to tip the balance in their favor.

SL