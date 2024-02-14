Valentine's Day, Italian roses are in great demand. A turnover of 80 million

Good news for Italian producers of Italian flowers which increase sales to the detriment of roses of foreign origin. In this 2024 the turnover of Saint Valentine -according to the floriculturists of Cia-Agricoltori Italiani- it is around the €80 million (in line with 2023), with the sale of approximately 35 million flowers. While remaining the best-selling flower on February 14th, the long-stemmed rose (over 70cm) has increased in price to €8-10 at retail, while a mixed bouquet of Made in Italy flowers (freesias, anemones, ranunculus, carnations) it stands at around €25. Cia therefore estimates a greater sale of national products (+20%), thanks above all to the typical products grown in the areas with the greatest floricultural vocation: Sanremo, Pescia and the province of Naples.

A bouquet of local flowers it is fresher and more fragrant than roses and orchids arriving from Colombia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Taiwan, which – coming from warm climates – have long conservation in cold rooms, in countries where the cost of labour, often linked to the exploitation of child labour, does not make European production more competitive. Our Made in Italy flowers are, however, meeting environmental sustainability and do not suffer indiscriminate treatment with i pesticides as happens in non-EU countries.