Dance is a physical activity that is good for the body and mind, if done as a couple the benefits are doubled. Word of a cardiologist. “Dancing is a panacea for the heart, arteries, blood pressure, circulation, muscle tone and metabolism as long as it is done in movement. In fact, slow dances, like the 'tile dance', serve no purpose except to stimulate the production of endorphins, the pleasure hormones”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Antonio Rebuzzi, professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome.

Dancing, “as a low-grade aerobic effort activity – explains Rebuzzi – allows continuous training of the heart, facilitates the expenditure of energy and, consequently, weight maintenance. Furthermore, it is good for the coronary arteries, helps keep blood pressure low, guarantees the health of the heart and cardiovascular system, also preventing the onset of arthrosis. That's not all: it promotes the development of new small vessels that help blood circulation. Without forgetting that thanks to dancing we reduce abdominal fat, the most dangerous, we increase good cholesterol, we improve muscle tone and we learn to breathe better”. If two people dance, then, “the production of endorphins, the hormones of pleasure and well-being”.

Physical activity such as dancing helps to reactivate the metabolism at any age, also helping to keep bone density constant, preventing many health problems that arise with advancing age. However, “women in menopause and men 'over 60' must be careful before practicing a sporting activity such as dancing – warns the cardiologist – and undergo cardiac and blood pressure checks”. But in view of Valentine's Day, it is better to have a nice couple's waltz or a South American dance? “From a cardiovascular point of view, all moving dances are advisable, at any time of the year – concludes the expert – Obviously if you are older and if you suffer from for some pathologies it is best to avoid wild dances” such as acrobatic rock and roll and jive jazz.