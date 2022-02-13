The February 14th or Valentine’s Day It is the perfect occasion to create new memories with your special person. Although this year the date falls on Monday, a working day, there is always a time to enjoy a good romantic movie and share emotions, that’s why we show you a list with titles from classic films to tapes inspired by books so you can binge for the whole day.

Countries such as Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador and Colombia, among others, have the celebration of Valentine’s Day on their calendar.

classic love movies

titanica

The 1998 film is a cinematic classic that sets the bar incredibly high for romantic epics. An unmissable film to watch with your partner, where both can share the different emotions that the scenes convey and can sing the classic song “My heart will go on”.

The bodyguard

The film starring the successful singer Whitney Houston and actor Kevin Costner is a classic that should be seen more than once. The story of the bodyguard and the pop star is a plot that works very well. In addition, the feature film has one of the most emblematic soundtracks in the history of cinema.

grease

One of the best-known musicals of all time that shows us a group of high school boys in the 1950s and that focuses mainly on the summer love of an exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a young man dressed leather (John Travolta). Without a doubt, you will not stop singing with all the classic songs that are heard throughout the film.

carol

The film focuses on the complications of love between two very different women in 1950s New York. Twenty-year-old Therese Belivet meets Carol, a seductive woman trapped in a wealthy but loveless marriage. For her love to triumph they will have to make difficult decisions.

lost in translation

Also known as Lost in Tokyo, it stars Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. Bob, an American actor, lands in Tokyo to promote her film and ends up meeting Charlotte, who feels that her photographer’s husband is becoming more and more indifferent to her. Little by little, the two discover a friend within the other.

Diary of a passion

The classic love movie that will make you sigh on more than one occasion, tells us the love story of Noa and Allie and how, despite obstacles and time, they manage to make their love triumph.

la la land

The 2017 Oscar-nominated film is a musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Although the film does not have a happy ending, the development of the plot will make you sigh and understand why the end of the film.

sing street

A film released in 2016 but with many vibes from the 80’s era, it shows us a young man who notices a beautiful girl who begins to occupy his thoughts. As he struggles with poverty, personal relationships and the problems of adolescence, he starts a band in hopes of getting his attention.

White House

It only remains to say that the 1942 classic is, without a doubt, the best romantic movie in history. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t wait any longer and watch it this February 14.

Romantic comedies

When Harry met Sally

It could be considered as the most outstanding romantic comedy of all time. After a chance meeting between the two graduates, Harry and Sally, it all ends in a short-term friendship. However, five years later, fate brings them together again, forced to deal with their feelings for each other.

notting hill

The film tells the story of William, a British librarian who meets and falls in love with Anna, a well-known American actress. However, their relationship goes through many problems due to their different social statuses.

Holidate

Starring Emma Roberts and Lucas Bracey, it is a film that will make you laugh a lot but in the end it ends up showing you a very fairytale love story. A very interesting film that you can enjoy in company.

teenage love

the kissing booth

The saga of films that has three installments available on Netflix, tells us the romantic teenage story of Noa (Jacob Elordi) and Elle (Joey King). The protagonists had a relationship in real life while filming the tapes, so the chemistry they show on screen will captivate more than one.

To all the boys I’ve loved before

The three-film franchise begins narrating how Lara Jean writes secret letters to all her crushes, without thinking that these would be sent to them. She will now have to face the consequences of indirectly declaring her love for all the boys who made her sigh throughout her life.

Under the same star

The play based on the famous book that made thousands of teenagers sigh tells the story of two young people diagnosed with cancer, Hazel and Augustus. A very beautiful story with an ending that will make you shed tears.

through my window

The latest young love movie released on Netflix is ​​based on a Wattpad story. Although the plot lacks development, it is the film that is in fashion, so if some of the previous titles are not to your liking, you can end up watching this one and judge it for yourself.