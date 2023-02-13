If you are one of those who stays at home February 14th and enjoy streaming, Amazon Prime Video has the erotic movies perfect for those looking to see something more than the typical romances. If you have already reviewed our top tapes to spend a hot night with your partner and you were not completely satisfied, here we have a top that takes this theme a little further and that does not need scenes with real sex to awaken your senses and thoughts more daring. Next, five films that challenge traditional sex.

three

Hanna and Simon are an attractive couple who, without children in between, lead a happy life and have a very mature relationship. But everything changes when Hanna meets Adam and Adam meets Simon. Soon, a dangerous attraction will raise the limits of this long relationship that for a long time was only two.

“Adult Babysitters”

After receiving a kiss from a family man while working as a babysitter, Shirley receives an amount of money from her employer. So, she comes up with an idea: turn her babysitting service into a prostitution ring for married men looking for a little passion.

“The Companion”

A sex-addicted journalist infiltrates the world of escort ladies and, in order to tell a good story, investigates a striking escort who stands out not only for her beauty, but also for her studies at a major university.

“Love Is Imperfect”

The worst thing that could happen to Elena, a woman seriously obsessed with perfection and order, is to fall in love with two people at once. And that’s what happens to her when she meets a passionate and crazy young woman, and a stable man who always plays it safe.

“The dark side of the Heart”

In Uruguay, an Argentine poet, who spends his days in the rare corners of bohemia looking for inspiration, meets a sex worker with whom he falls deeply in love. Could she be the woman of his dreams and the muse she needed?