With a somewhat different February 14, couples and friends will spend this day apart, so a good movie or series will make this Valentine’s Day more entertaining.

Genres such as drama, action, science fiction and the inevitable romantic stories, are part of this list. On this occasion, Netflix is ​​the platform chosen to form this compilation of stories.

Movies and series to watch on Valentine’s Day

Bridgerton

The series takes us to London in 1813 with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, ready to marry. In the spirit of finding true love, the young woman’s prospects initially seem hopeful.

Coisa mais linda

After the disappearance of her husband, Maria Luiza opens a music club in Rio de Janeiro in defiance of his conservative behavior.

To all the boys: forever

Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky made it to the last year of school. With the idea of ​​going to the same university, a trip to New York will change his plans.

Tomy’s notebook

A film that shows the strength and unbreakable connection between a mother, diagnosed with terminal cancer, and her son. Without a doubt, to see it as a family.

The house of flowers

The three seasons starring the De la Mora family remind us that perfect families do not exist. More than one secret is revealed.

Mother there are only two

A comedy about babies exchanged at birth that redefines what family means. The viewer will see how the relationship between Mariana and Ana changes as they face the constant challenge of being mothers.

Cobra Kai

With three seasons released, the story of Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio does not stop. Now they must unite to defeat Jhon Kreese.

Valeria

The protagonist is a writer in crisis, both in her novels and in her marriage. For all this she takes refuge in her best friends, who support her during her emotional journey.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

With the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in the lead, the story shows us a father disinheriting his adopted son for marrying a woman he does not accept. Your other son will go out of his way to reunite the family.

Emergency landing in your heart

A South Korean heiress suffers a paragliding accident in North Korean skies and must hide on hostile ground with the help of an army officer.

Other movies and series to watch on Netflix

John Wick 2: a new day to kill

Sully, feat on the Hudson

And where are the blondes

War of the worlds

The origin

The spell 2

Dawson’s creek