Valentine’s Day, the man has to pay for dinner on a first date

Despite the coveted equal rights and duties of women and menmodern women have a very strong belief about gender roles: if the man doesn’t offer dinner, there will most likely be no second date.

Whether it’s a pizza, a hamburger or a starred one, according to a survey published by time2play and conducted on 1000 participants, the man has to pay for the dinner on the first date.

As many as 61.1% of the men interviewed said they paid or had paid for their first outing, against 3.8% of women. Gender social roles that are not confirmed in non-traditional coupleswhere 61.5% of those who define themselves “non-binary” in fact, he declares that he has paid in half since the first appointment.

The willingness to have more open couple roles also changes according to the generation to which one belongs. To the question “Do you agree to do it halfway” the percentages obtained vary exponentially.

In fact, I agree on splitting the first account:

– 47.1% of members of the Generation Z (18 – 26 years),

– 40.3% of Millennials (27 – 42 years old),

– 21% of Generation X (43 – 58 years),

– 10% of Baby Boomers (59 – 68 years old).

In particular, 100% of men belonging to the Baby Boomers generation declared that they had offered the first appointment, including the organization.

When asked “do you think the first date should be offered or paid in half?”, 43.5% believe that the first date should be offered, while the 56.4% of all participants, regardless of gender, are convinced that the bill should be paid in half. An important figure, but which does not correspond with the reality that sees men feeling obliged to pay first.

As emerges from the study, too in asking for the first exit were the male figures of the couple. 77.5% of men admitted to inviting them on a first date, versus 22.5% of women. And although for 80% of those questioned Valentine’s Day does not represent a party, it is still an “excuse” to spend an evening dedicated to romance: 28.4% of those interviewed will stay at home, 24.6% will go out to dinner and the remaining 27.8% will devote themselves to some activity of common interest. But, regardless of what is proposed, for 82.2% of the participants, Valentine’s night is organized together.

