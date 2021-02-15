In the midst of rumors of romance that involved his partner on the program and on Valentine’s Day, the host Guido Kaczka wanted to know on the air how Hernán Drago would spend Valentine’s Day, perhaps the most coveted bachelor from TV.

The model said that he did not plan to celebrate but that he would send “a lot of messages” because loves “a lot of people”.

Beyond the evasions; and the denial of the versions that spoke of an incipient romance with the dancer Celeste Muriega, another member of the television series, the handsome boy already he had his Saturday schedule defined, although probably few would have imagined with what activity.

Somehow, Hernán’s plans confirmed this that his love is very shared. At least, there was a long line of women excited to see it on the day the couples celebrate.

The model, also turned into a businessman, spent the afternoon in a local in the center of Ituzaingó, in the west of Greater Buenos Aires, to take photos with more than a hundred neighbors who put umbrellas in the rain to go see him in person .

Hernán Drago with a group of admirers in a perfumery in Ituzaingó, on the rainy afternoon of Valentine’s Day.

In fact, the ex-husband of Bárbara Cudich, separated since mid-2019, went to the small district of the West of Greater Buenos Aires to promote the masculine fragrance what are you doing in his new role as an entrepreneur, called by a perfumery in the shopping center that has one of its stores on Zufriategui street.

Until then it was a significant number of people who braved the bad weather in almost two blocks of queue to wait for it. When Hernán arrived aboard his truck plotted with a portrait of him, an institutional image of the perfume, he stopped to thank them and promised to take a picture with everyone “in a little while.”

People queued for more than an hour in Ituzaingó to see the media model from TV in person.

That’s how it went. The TV figure took time with each fan to chat and take selfies. She stopped especially with a young woman in a wheelchair, and from behind a woman asked her: “Are you going to hug us all like her?”

Strictly speaking, Hernán Drago has been carrying out these types of visits to different places for a few months with the aim of promoting the Simple perfume, which he launched under his name. For example, early December had been in mercedes, also in the West, although it was already outside the suburbs, on an afternoon when the fans in line had to endure a scorching sun.

“We are trying to travel all over the country, putting a face on my fragrance, and see people’s faces as well, and give them back a grain of sand of so much affection that they have given me in recent times,” the model assured Primer Plano , who was grateful to his fans, who “queued for more than an hour” to see him.

During the day, its fragrance for men, which has a list price close to 2 thousand pesos, it sold with a 30% discount, and both some of the visitors and several men who tested it, took a vial.

“You are also going to hug us like her,” asked an admirer when Hernán received a young woman in a wheelchair.

Hernán Drago gained notoriety when from the screen of El Trece when, at the 45 years, He became a heartthrob with a lot of acceptance in the female audience. In addition, in July 2019 their separation after two decades of marriage He finished installing it on the radar of the portals that follow the show business.

Hernán Drago and Alejandra Maglietti, with whom he had linked the model in 2020: in November he came out to deny it. .

In 2020 he was linked with Alejandra Maglietti, a panelist for Bendita TV. In recent days the version of the romance with his partner from the El Trece program emerged. Not only did he deny it to Kaczka. In Los Angeles de la Mañana, Celeste Muriega, who is also a host on Crónica TV and is doing theater, said that Hernán is a “good friend.” But nothing else.

For now, as it was seen in Ituzaingó, for Valentine’s Day together they did not show. She said she was installed in a fifth in Marcos Paz. And he was working.