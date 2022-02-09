Saint Valentine. A long-awaited date from womena little less give it menbut the question is always only one: what gift to give to your sweetheart?

There Valentine’s Day is the anniversary dedicated to lovers and is celebrated on February 14 in much of the world (especially in Europe, the Americas and the Far East). The original religious festivity takes its name from the Christian saint and martyr Valentino of Terni and was established in 496 by Pope Gelasius Ireplacing the previous pagan feast of the lupercaliapresumably also with the aim of Christianizing the Roman holiday.

To its diffusion, above all in France and England, contributed the Benedictinesthrough their numerous monasteries, having been entrusted with the basilica of San Valentino in Terni since the end of the second half of the seventh century.

But why Valentine’s Day has become the party of lovers? All this would be attributable to the legend, according to which the saint would have given a poor girl a sum of money, necessary as a dowry for her wedding, which, without this, could not have been celebrated, exposing the girl, deprived of means and of other support, at the risk of perdition.

The generous gift (fruit of love and aimed at love) would therefore have created the tradition of considering the holy bishop Valentine as the protector of lovers.

Every year that Valentine’s Day approaches, the question is always the same. What to give on Valentine’s Day? A romantic dinner? A jewel? A trip? Or … Something for the car.

Yes, because they can be found online many useful accessories for the care of your vehicletherefore, appreciated by both sides.

Car cleaning products

There are many products for cleaning cars. We refer, for example, to the car shampoo S2 FOAMY with active foam and neutral ph, designed to quickly clean any type of organic dirt.

Fra-Ber shampoo cleans all types of dirt

Or, the SD1 IRON THIXO RAPID, fast setting decontaminant for ferrous residues and, at the same time, detergent and maintenance shampoo. Thanks to its ability to transform from gel to fluid and vice versa, it adheres to even vertical surfaces without slipping.

Iron Thixo Rapid cleaner removes rust and ferrous residues

Universal seat covers and mats

THE Fashion front universal seat covers they are hand washable and made with a special foam (29.95 euros for 2 pieces).

They are suitable for seats with traditional backrests and separate adjustable headrests, as well as allowing the opening of the air-bag.

The Fashion seat covers have a nice gecko decoration

THE carpeted rugs, even these adaptable to most cars, are in resistant, durable and stain-resistant velvet (19.95 euros). A stylish way to protect the vehicle floor!

The bottom of the car is protected thanks to the universal mats from the Bep’s catalog

How to transport bikes with the car?

If your other half loves cycling, here is a gift for you: the Tweak aluminum rear bike rack 3 of Althura (219 euros).

Adaptable to cars with standard bonnet or tailgate, it can carry up to 3 bikes, can be assembled without tools and can be closed when not in use.

You can also buy it on Amazon for just over 200 euros.

With the Tweak 3 bike carrier, you can carry up to 3 bikes

What to bring for a car trip

You are planning a trip on the road? You might need the Meteo-Max 2 car cover from Lampa (170 euros on Amazon), which will protect the bodywork against atmospheric eventsdust, fall of pine cones or chestnuts.

With the Meteo-Max 2 car cover, the car is protected from hail

Or, again, the curtain from the roof SkyRise HD Medium of the Yakima (2,049.11 euros on Amazon), designed to withstand atmospheric events. It can accommodate up to three people, can be assembled without the need for tools and is equipped with skylights to allow you to enjoy the view.

The roof top tent from Yakima protects against any weather event

Racing office chair, gift for Valentine’s Day

Here is the gift for those who want to feel on board a sports car even at home or in the office: the Turin chair of Sparco.

Inspired by the design of the historic seat from the 2000s, this model, available in blue, yellow, orange and green, has a height and inclination adjustable seat, reclining backrest, 3D armrests and many other elements that make it the ideal seat to try out the thrill of “racing” even in the office (cost: € 376.98).

Also available on AMAZON with the possibility of returning it in case of dissatisfaction.

The Sparco Torino seat is adjustable in height and inclination

Men’s crewneck sweater, Valentine’s Day gift for your man

Finally, we cannot forget the crewneck sweater in wool blend with Sparco embroidery. The perfect gift for the man who always wants to be elegant, but also to bring out his “automotive soul”.

The navy blue model, 100% Made in Italy, is available in all sizes from S to XXL, at a cost of € 97.60.

The Sparco men’s sweater is available in sizes S to XXL

Valentine’s Day gift for your man! Charger

On Amazon there are many Valentine’s Day gift ideas for a motorist. Among the offers of the period are the intelligent and automatic charger Bosch C3 6V-12V / 3.8A, for lead-acid batteries GEL Start / Stop EFB Start / Stop AGM for motorcycles, cars and light commercial vehicles. The integrated microprocessor detects the battery voltage and ensures an optimal charge level.

Bosch C3 intelligent and automatic charger (6V-12V / 3.8A)

Another gift could be the 12 5mm (1/2) SW 8-27mm 16pcs Socket Wrench / Extractor Insert Set. There carrying case for your own personal workshop it is ideal for loosening dice and heads of defective screws.

Socket wrench / screw extractor set

Another gift idea for a motorist is the tubeless tire repair kit, very useful if you don’t have a spare tire in the trunk. The kit consists of tools, compressed air cans, repair strings.

All time available on AMAZON, arrives in 2 days.

Tire repair kit for cars

These are just some ideas and some gift ideas for your boyfriend. Just a little imagination, you don’t even need to spend large sums for a little thought that will surely be appreciated by your man for its use with the car.

