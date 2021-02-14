Many people wait every February 14 to celebrate with their partners: do activities together and also to show their affection through messages and gifts.

If one of your plans is to spend some time in front of the screen, this Valentine’s Day, we present you five free documentaries to reflect on love.

Love, more than a feeling (2019)

Before questioning it, we must define what love is, because this is not just a feeling, it is also an instinct that can influence the brain and the body.

This documentary created by DW narrates how the different expressions of love such as falling in love, full feeling, sex and breakup trigger reactions not only in our mind, but also in the organism.

The Game of Love (2017)

This documentary is part of the Art of gaming channel, a medium specialized in video game analysis, and aims to show that some titles, in which the romantic relationships of the characters are a fundamental part of the plot, can influence how we perceive love in The real world.

In the case of this footage. the objects of study were The Witcher and The Sims.

Artists and cats, a love story (2020)

If you have a cat at home, this documentary will interest you. The question he asks is the following: Where does the artist’s obsession with felines come from?

According to the audiovisual, cats have been the company of great exponents of the arts, from Baudelaire, one of the cursed poets of the 19th century, to Cocteau, playwright and filmmaker. Through interviews with contemporary artists, the documentary explains how both living beings are related.

Loving, but … How? (2018)

Today love is lived in different ways. This documentary directed by Ronja von Rönne raises the following question: What is the best way to feel emotionally fulfilled: between two, between several or alone?

In the development of the medium-length film, von Ronne will try to find the answers he seeks. To achieve her goal, the director will meet people willing to experience different ways of loving.

Love and sex in the digital age

The appearance of smartphones caused a revolution in all aspects of our lives, the most benefited: communication. Thanks to instant messaging services, it is no longer necessary to share the same space to interact with friends or family. Also, dating apps have appeared in recent years. Our next romantic relationship may be a photo and description away.

Will the future of love be an algorithm-based calculation? Find out in this documentary.