“Dance is good for everyone. And, of course, to couples. The beneficial effects of a two-person dance can be seen from the first steps together. The key word is to have fun. For this reason, I advise couples to try taking a dance course: it is a constructive and very pleasant experience. But, if we talk about understanding, it must be said that everything starts first from looks, then comes steps. Dancing is an action that includes many elements.” This was stated to Adnkronos Salute Carolyn Smithdancer, choreographer and international dance sports judge, known to the Italian TV audience for her role as president of the jury of the talent show “Dancing with the Stars” on Rai Uno.

“Music is fundamental”, underlines Smith, met in Rome on the occasion of the 'I Am A Woman First Live' event, the great annual event in which over six hundred women from all over Italy participated dedicated to the “Sensual Dance Fit” method from created and suitable for all women of all ages. “My advice for a couple who has never danced is to start with a slow dance, for example a waltz – she explains – more suitable for creating harmony”. Even more effective is taking your first steps to the tune of your heart song. The most important thing is to have a self-deprecating and light-hearted attitude. Dancing is an inclusive action, everyone can experience it,” she assures.

Dance is a physical activity that is good for the body and mind, if done as a couple the benefits are doubled. Word of a cardiologist. “Dancing is a panacea for the heart, arteries, blood pressure, circulation, muscle tone and metabolism as long as it is done in movement. In fact, slow dances, like the 'tile dance', serve no purpose except to stimulate the production of endorphins, the pleasure hormones”. As Antonio Rebuzzi, Professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome.

Dancing, “as a low-grade aerobic effort activity – explains Rebuzzi – it allows continuous training of the heart, facilitates the expenditure of energy and, consequently, weight maintenance. Furthermore, it is good for the coronary arteries, helps keep blood pressure low, guarantees the health of the heart and cardiovascular system, also preventing the onset of arthrosis. That's not all: it promotes the development of new small vessels that help blood circulation. Without forgetting that thanks to dancing we reduce abdominal fat, the most dangerous, we increase good cholesterol, we improve muscle tone and we learn to breathe better”. If two people dance, then, “the production of endorphins, the hormones of pleasure and well-being”.

Physical activity such as dancing helps to reactivate the metabolism at any age, also helping to keep bone density constant, preventing many health problems that arise with advancing age. However, “women in menopause and men 'over 60' must be careful before practicing a sporting activity such as dancing – warns the cardiologist – and undergo cardiac and blood pressure checks”. But in view of Valentine's Day, it is better to have a nice couple's waltz or a South American dance? “From a cardiovascular point of view, all moving dances are advisable, at any time of the year – concludes the expert – Obviously if you are older and if you suffer from for some pathologies it is best to avoid wild dances” such as acrobatic rock and roll and jive jazz.