from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/08/2023 – 16:30

Share



Valentine’s Day is coming and the proximity of the date has been heating up trade. Many couples usually exchange gifts on this day, which is confirmed by data from the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and SPC Brasil, which indicate that around 100 million people should go shopping, moving more than R$ 23 billion.

A survey by YouGov, a multinational company specializing in online market research, reveals that the most popular category of gifts among the general population is clothing, shoes and bags. According to the survey, 68.5% of Brazilians claim to have bought these items as gifts for someone.

+ Febraban warns of caution when shopping for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day: Check out 6 tips to increase sales on the date

“The sectors that tend to benefit most from the date are restaurants, travel, products such as chocolates and flowers (more traditional gifts). These segments have seen an improvement in performance, especially after the pandemic, because there has been a return in the consumption of these services and products”, says Carlos Honorato, professor at the FIA ​​Business School.

“The consumer is more susceptible to certain practicalities that make him enjoy his time better. In this context, the reseller that takes the product to its customer has a certain advantage compared to physical store models. People like to buy from people and feel welcomed because this direct link brings connection and enchantment. This is, in my view, the biggest trigger when a customer decides to buy”, analyzes Atila Cabral, economist and founder of Jalde Semijoias.

To make life easier for those who wish to give gifts to their partners, check out a selection of products to give away on this date:

Clothing and accessories

Jewelery brand Pandora debuted a new collection to celebrate lovers’ day. One of the pieces in the Timeless collection is the Elevated Red Heart Ring, which features a heart-shaped red crystal positioned in the center of the ring, highlighted by a brilliant pavé throughout its structure. It costs R$1,059 and comes with a free bracelet.

For lovers who need to renew their wardrobe with basic and modern pieces, the Insider website has a promotion of three t-shirts for R$ 375.

wines

A evine it has a campaign on the website and app and created gift kits, such as “Apaixonados por vinho” (R$ 109.90, with a bottle of Tempranillo matured in oak, two notebooks to record tastings and two pairs of themed socks); or the “Dinner for Two” kit (R$ 199, with items for a true Italian dinner, such as a wine from the Tuscany region, Mazzei 1435, penne pasta and tomato paste also imported from Italy, in addition to two glasses of crystal).

the virtual store cut off, by Concha y Toro, has kits with up to 50% off with labels from the Cellar Collection, Marques de Casa Concha and Diablo lines.

At Love Wines, all brands are 10% off. At Americans, four wines are on sale for Valentine’s Day: the Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet (R$89.99); the Kumala Merlot – Pinotage 2018 (R$74.99); Miolo Selection Rosé (R$34.99); and Hardys Stamp Cabernet – Merlot 2017 (R$89.99).

Flowers

In this regard, a good option is to take advantage of promotions from Flowow, e-commerce specialized in gifts in general. There you can find bouquets of flowers, decoration items, crockery and even sweets.























