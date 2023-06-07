from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/07/2023 – 2:32 am

Share



Valentine’s Day is approaching, and as it is one of the most anticipated dates in national retail, it is important that sellers plan to make the most of market movements and increase their revenue.

According to a report by All in in partnership with ClearSale and Geotrust, Valentine’s Day revenues in 2022 exceeded BRL 6.5 billion for retailers (accounted for from May 16 to June 12), which demonstrates the relevance of the date for retail.

+ Check out creative gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

Thinking about taking advantage of this time of year in the best possible way, boosting sales, Elisandra Blank, an official consultant for Mercado Livre, selected six tips to help entrepreneurs boost sales on that date:

Choose which product is your bet

The consultant emphasizes that the first step is to plan: “In addition to defining the products to be sold, it is necessary to prepare and have a minimum stock for sales.

It is important to bet on a single product or put together a kit with correlated items that add value to the offer, or your brand, for example, instead of selling just a pair of earrings, also have as one more option a set joining necklace and bracelet the offering”.

According to Elisandra, for more accurate bets, a great tip is to keep an eye on the most sought after product trends on the platform.

How to draw attention to your product

“You have to think about how to attract customers to the product visually. For example, every online ad needs photos that draw attention to the product, highlighting attributes that add even more value to the item. So dedicate time to produce image options that will help you in the promotion”, says the consultant. According to her, anyone who thinks that a big production needs a professional camera and expensive items to compose the scenery is wrong. A cell phone with a good camera and a well-lit space are ideal to start with.

Think content marketing

It is necessary to analyze the consumption habits of potential customers and prepare to serve them. An example of this is that consumers usually go after gifts on average two weeks before to celebrate the day with their peers, so the consultant gives the tip: “In 2023, it is worth remembering that the date occurs close to the Corpus Christi holiday , and will fall on a Monday.

Schedule to start advertising between 10 and 15 days in advance of the date. Those who are not seen are not remembered, so it is necessary to correctly show the product to be sold and highlight its differentials, regardless of the chosen sales channel”, explains Elisandra.

Consider your customer’s shopping experience

From the proper packaging to protect the item until the moment the customer opens it, you need to evaluate the journey and know what experience you want to offer. “Here’s a provocation: is it possible to add a differential to your order? It doesn’t have to be something big or that requires a lot of investment, damaging your operation and your earnings.

To captivate the customer, details make the difference. Personalized packaging, a note with phrases from romantic movies or even a personalized letter thanking you for the purchase, usually win the sympathy of customers”, says the Mercado Livre consultant. “Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day this year will be right after a holiday. It is necessary to organize with the carrier or the company that will make the delivery so that the deadline is met and the customer receives the product before the commemorative date”, she adds.

Use the date as an opportunity to retain customers

The tip is to show consumers that your store can offer exactly what they need on several occasions throughout the year. ”Take advantage of Valentine’s Day to boost sales and generate relationships and repurchases on upcoming commemorative dates. The ideal is to form a contact base of customers who have purchased and every month send a promotion or list of available products”.

Have a plan to handle last minute requests

Not every consumer is able to anticipate and ends up buying the gift at the last minute, so the consultant’s tip is to always have a plan designed to meet orders placed close to June 12th. “Define, for example, if, for logistical reasons, in the days before the date, you will only serve customers in your city or state and how long you can complete the delivery.

Entrepreneurs who have their business in Mercado Livre’s e-commerce, for example, can count on Mercado Envios Full, in which products are already stored in distribution centers and 70% of deliveries are made within 24 hours. There are more than 100 cities with same-day deliveries, 2,100 cities with delivery within one day and 4,700 cities with deliveries within two days,” explains the consultant.

In addition to the tips above, Mercado Livre has a series of initiatives and solutions to qualify its sellers, such as the Sellers Program, a platform full of content for those just starting out, for those in the middle of the path and also for those in a most advanced stage in their business. In addition, the platform provides the Seller Center, where you can find all the information you need to grow as a seller and become a professional.























