Valentine’s Day takes place on Monday (12) and trade is already heated for the date. According to surveys by Shopee and Mercado Pago, Brazilians want to spend between R$100 and R$500 on gifts.

Mercado Pago interviewed platform users and 34% said they intended to spend more than BRL 500. Another 32% stated that the budget for the date is between BRL 100 and BRL 300. the average ticket for users will be BRL 215.

“Of Brazilians who intend to buy gifts for Valentine’s Day, 75% said they will spend more this year, while 18% should spend the same amount as in 2022. We believe that this increase in the average ticket is related to the rise in prices of the products and also with the type of items chosen, such as electronics and cell phones”, says Ignácio Estivariz, Head of Digital Banking at Mercado Pago in Brazil.

First the price, then the gift

Another piece of data collected by the Shoppe survey is that Brazilians first look at the price range and then search for gifts on the internet. In this case, 38% act in this way, while 33% say they research the present first and then look for good deals.

“The survey shows that a good offer is important for Brazilians when buying. Most consumers base themselves first on the price range, and then choose what and where to buy. That’s why our focus has been increasingly making resources available on our platform to meet this high user expectation, through coupons and special offers for each date”, comments Felipe Piringer, responsible for marketing the platform.

Google is still the tool most used by users in search of promotions, with 40%, while 35% evaluate the value in recommended stores and 26% consult Instagram. The indication of friends remains very important, with the preference of 23% of the respondents and 15% trust Facebook and Youtube.

Another data that the survey indicates is that only 17% of respondents already knew which gift they would buy for their boyfriend or girlfriend at the end of May.

Consumers do not want to share

With regard to payment methods, Pix and credit card are the two modalities most used by consumers. The Mercado Pago survey showed that 42% do not want to pay the gifts in installments and 39% want to pay in a maximum of three interest-free installments.

In addition, 64% of consumers want to pay for the gift with their credit card, but 81% consider paying in cash via Pix if they get a good discount.

Fashion and clothing are the most chosen items

Fashion and clothing are the most chosen items

The fashion and clothing sector is the most sought after on both platforms for the purchase of gifts for Valentine's Day. Beauty products and electronics are close behind.
























