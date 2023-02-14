Stationary high pressure over Central Europe and Italy for at least a week. Lorenzo Tedici, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.itconfirms that today, Valentine’s Day, we can see a ‘big heart’ shape between Denmark and Italy on the weather maps: it is the vast field of the San Valentino Anticyclone. Flanking this anticyclonic ‘heart’ we will find two cyclones, the first over Portugal and the other over Ukraine: the configuration will therefore be an anticyclonic block Omega, a real figure of meteorology and not a fictional one like ‘the heart’.

With this blockade in Omega, Italy will be trapped for at least 7-10 days in a situation of total stability, unfortunately with an increase in smog in the Po Valley; on the other hand, the sun will be dominant from north to south with maximum spring temperatures of up to 20°C; in fact, we learn from the proverbs of our grandparents: ‘For Valentine’s Day, the lark makes its nest’ and ‘For Valentine’s Day, spring is near’. From the first proverb we don’t understand what information to extrapolate; from the second it is clear that, beyond the curious grammatical form, we are fast approaching Spring.

In summary, lovers will celebrate under the stars, without a cloud over the whole boot: a romantic party with a waning moon that will let the stars shine brighter, the stars of love and the ‘heart-shaped’ anticyclone.

IN DETAIL

Tuesday 14. In the north: good weather with mild maximum temperatures. In the middle: good weather. In the south: mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday 15. In the north: mostly sunny, nocturnal mists in the Po Valley. Middle: sunny. In the south: prevailing sun.

Thursday 16. In the north: good weather except fog in the plains. In the centre: mists over the valleys, sea clouds on the Tyrrhenian coasts and overcast skies in Sardinia. In the south: sunny.

Trend. The dominance of the anticyclone continues.